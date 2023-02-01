A Journey to Oz

When the lights dim and the beat swells at Pearl Bar, one thing is guaranteed: Jermani Oz-Jackson is about to dance the house down. For this fashion-forward entertainer, there is no place like home—or, in his world, the spotlight. “My dream job as a child was to make a name for myself, whether it was on TV or in the theater. I knew the stage was where I wanted to be in life,” he says. Find out more about this whirling dervish below.

Pronouns? He/Him

Hometown? Houston

Drag birthday? September 2018

What got you interested in performing?

Watching Mr. Gay USofA At-Large 2018 and seeing the male entertainers on stage.

Describe your drag persona.

I would say I’m a theatrical dancer. I love to dance, but I also love to give vibrant facial expressions.

How did you pick your name?

My original name was Germani because I have a baby cousin with that name. But then I met Vegas Van Cartier and she said, “Why not change it to Jermani?” That’s how Jermani got his name.

Any titles or pageants under your belt?

Mr. So You Think You Can Drag 2019, Mr. Gay Texas USofA Newcomer 2019, and Mr. Austin Sweetheart 2019.

What’s your ultimate goal as a performer?

My ultimate goal is to break the doors down so that male entertainers get the same opportunities as our female counterparts in this industry.

Who is your drag family?

I have three different drag families: The Paris Effect, The Jackson Dynasty, and The Haus of Oz. All have legendary and iconic members who have taken me under their wings to help me become the entertainer I am today.

Must-have clothing accessory?

Mesh or fringe on my costumes.

What do you do in your down time?

My down time is occupied with my

3-year-old son.

Advice for up-and-coming performers?

Stay true to yourself. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can do.

Which candy or dessert would best describe you, and why?

Peach cobbler would best describe me. It’s got a savory butter-brown crust with a sweet filling.

What is your life’s mantra?

I love you! Today is going

to be great, and even if it isn’t, we will be just fine.

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

Fighting with each other only causes [the haters to attack us even more]. We need to stand as a united front to fight the fight

and push positive narratives about our community.

Passions in life?

Family, love, and happiness.

Favorite artists to perform?

CeeLo Green, Sisqo, John Legend,

Sam Smith, and Sylvester.

If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why?

Prince, because of his confidence on and off stage and his not caring what people thought of him being feminine or masculine. That’s a big issue in male entertainment today.

Where can fans see you perform?

My home bar is Pearl Bar Houston. Catch me there on Wednesdays for the H-Town Kings show on a rotating basis.

Follow Jermani on Instagram @_crownmekingray and Facebook jermani.ozjackson.