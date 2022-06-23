Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Pride 2022 Edition

Thursday, June 23

Rock the Runway

At 6 p.m., Pride Houston 365 hosts its Rock the Runway fashion show at RISE Rooftop. The annual event features LGBTQ designers, models, DJs, and more.

Pride Night with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys

At 6 p.m., the Sugar Land Space Cowboys host their inaugural Pride Night at Constellation Field. Prior to the game, join the Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce for a pregame networking happy hour and a celebration of the LGBTQ community during the game. Space Cowboy Pride fanny packs will be available with a ticket add-on.

The Bagneris – A Pride Ball Honoring Larry Bagneris, Jr.

At 7 p.m., head downtown to the Petroleum Club for a Pride ball honoring Larry Bagneris Jr. hosted by LGBTQ activist and historian Harrison Guy. Bagneris is the founder of Houston’s LGBTQ Pride parade and the first elected Black president of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus. Individual tickets are $100 and all proceeds go to the Charles Law Community Archive.

Keshet Houston’s Annual Pride Shabbat Dinner

At 7 p.m., Keshet Houston celebrates LGBTQ Pride with a festive dinner at Congregation Beth Yeshurun. Those who wish to attend must RSVP and pay the $10 dinner fee in advance.

DNVRMX Presents: HTX Pride Weekend

At 10 p.m., DNVRMX kicks off its five-day community celebration featuring parties across the city and 13 international DJs. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with DNVRMX organizers Marti Frieson and Miguel Vargas.



Friday, June 24

Eagle Pride Festival

At 4 p.m., Eagle Houston kicks off its three-day Pride block party in Montrose. The event is sponsored by EFFEN Vodka, Dirty Disco, and Jim Beam, and features a full lineup of Pride festivities, with tunes by Billboard DJs Jimmy Skinner, Zema, and Joe Ross.

Big Queer Quiz! Pride Charity Trivia

At 6 p.m., join Grace Place for an LGBTQ trivia night at Houston Cider Company. During the event, get a sneak peek of Grace Place’s new merch before it goes on sale during Houston’s LGBTQ Pride celebration. There is a $5 suggested donation, and a percentage of drink sales will be donated to Grace Place, an LGBTQ-affirming drop-in program for youth experiencing homelessness.

Montrose Pride Party

At 6 p.m., Ripcord kicks off a three-day Pride party featuring local performers, musicians, DJs, vendors, and leather clubs. Some of the performers include members of the LaRue Legacy, OutSmart’s June 2022 cover stars.

Trans Pride

At 6 p.m., the Monica Roberts Resource Center (MRRC) hosts Trans Pride at Maceo’s. The free Pride event will include an awards ceremony to recognize trans individuals and business owners in Houston for their service and advocacy. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story with MRRC founder Jevon Martin.

Rainbow on the Green

At 7 p.m., Discovery Green’s Rainbow on the Green is back in person with performances by award-winning local drag queens, America’s Got Talent finalist Christina Wells, and headliners The Kinsey Sicks. Presented by Legacy Community Health, the event will also honor the courageous families in Houston who spoke out against the Texas legislation banning medical treatment for trans teens.

Queer Fringe Houston

At 8 p.m., the Pilot Dance Project kicks off its two-day Queer Fringe Houston event with a screening of Friday I’m In Love at MATCH. The film, created by Marcus Pontello, chronicles the history of Numbers nightclub. The events continue on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with all-new works by some of Houston’s most acclaimed queer performance artists, including Jadd Tank, Urethra Burns, and Guanders the Drag Queen.

Saturday, June 25

Pride Run 2022

At 7 a.m., Houston’s annual LGBTQ-themed run in Hennessy Park features 5K and 10K race options. The entry fee includes a Pride Run shirt, a unicorn dust pouch, a race bib, a medal, a beverage at the finish line, and post-party access.

Celebrating Our True Colors

At 9 a.m., Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church hosts an informational panel in partnership with Plymouth United Church. The event features transgender speakers discussing Pride, self care, and spirituality. Panelists include Rev. Brendan Boone, Rev. Mak Kneebone, and Whitney Howard.

Families with Pride

At 9 a.m., Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin, who represents District C, presents Families with Pride at Levy Park. The family-friendly LGBTQ celebration features interactive activities.

Houston LGBTQ Pride Celebration 2022

Starting at noon, Pride Houston 365’s celebration returns to downtown Houston with an afternoon festival and evening parade in front of City Hall. General-admission tickets to the festival are available online and at the entrance. The evening parade is free.

Kinky Circus & Artist Market – Pride Party

At 7 p.m., Numbers nightclub presents Kinky Circus, a Pride party featuring burlesque performers and local vendors. A costume, gear, or any outfit that showcases your personality is encouraged.

Pride Saturday with DJ Stephen Jusko

At 10 p.m., Jeff Harmon presents DJ & Producer Stephen Jusko at ReBar. Celebrate Pride and dance the night away with with tunes by Jusko and resident DJ Dani Underground.

Sunday, June 26

St. Peter United’s Pride Sunday Service

At 10:50 a.m., St. Peter United celebrates Pride during their Sunday morning service featuring special guest speaker Rev. Edwin Perez Jr.

Free Testing at the Montrose Block Party

At 2 p.m., Harris County Public Health offers free HIV and syphilis testing at the Eagle Pride Festival. PrEP prescriptions are also available.

Pride Survivor Party

At 4 p.m., cure your Pride hangover at BUDDY’S. DJ Easton will be on the turntables, and there will be drink specials for those who want to keep the Pride party going.

Keith & Dexter Present: Pride & Freedom Party

At 5:30 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clarke and Dexter Williams celebrate Pride at Belvedere Uptown Park. The event features music from DJ Sean “Panda” Royal and Louisiana-style cuisine by Chef Kesha B.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email editor@outsmartmagazine.com.