Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 8-11, 2021









Thursday, April 8

COVID-19 Vaccinations

From 6 to 8 p.m., BUDDY’S Houston and Wellness Bar by Legacy will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only at BUDDY’s Houston, an LGBTQ bar in Montrose. Legacy’s Wellness Bar provides immediate access to healthcare for all genders, backgrounds, and cultures. Book your appointment here.

Bites and Bingo

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Bites and Bingo with local drag performer Hu’nee B. There will be four rounds of bingo, and appetizers are half off.

Raise the Bar

At 10:30 p.m., ReBar premieres Raise the Bar Season 2, a singing competition hosted by local musician Wendy Taylor and featuring guest judges Josie Arias and J Metro. The winner of the 10-week competition will win $750, free weekly voice coaching from Taylor, a photo shoot, and studio time.

Friday, April 9



Modern Nostalgia

At 7:30 p.m., Michael’s Outpost hosts its weekly Modern Nostalgia event featuring local entertainers Chloe C. Ross, Lana Blake, and Violet S’Arbleu. Now in its seventh year of production, the LGBTQ piano bar’s drag show will feature music that defined the 20th century.

Kayla’s Doll House

At 10:30 p.m., head over to Papi’s Houston for Kayla’s Doll House, a night showcasing drag performer Kayla Monroe’s dolls—Linda D. Crawford, Kalani R. Kahlo, Aviah D. Crawford, Kenia Gallardo, and Becky La Barbie. Reservations are recommended, so make one here.

AIDS Walk Houston

Through Friday, April 9, AIDS Foundation Houston presents Walk to End HIV, a virtual walking fundraiser and celebration event. Participants can register, make a team, and track their walking on the MapMyWalk app. The online after-party celebration can be streamed here.

Saturday, April 10

Pride Sports

At 10 a.m., BUDDY’S Houston presents the opening day of Pride Sports Houston, an LGBTQ kickball league with games happening every week through June 5. The opening event will be held at Memorial Park, and an Extra Innings Party will be held at BUDDY’s after the game. Register for the event here.

Montrose Makers Market

At 11 a.m., local LGBTQ artist Crystal Murley hosts Montrose Makers Market, an art market featuring local LGBTQ vendors. The event takes place in the South Beach parking lot, and all donations go to Friends for Life Animal Shelter.

ARTcade

ARTcade, located in Winter Street Studios’ second-floor gallery, is an art experience that re-imagines the video game arcade. The 1 p.m. event is hosted by Koomah, an intersex and genderfluid activist, visual artist, and performer.

Sunday, April 11

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., ReBar presents its weekly Sunday Service Drag Brunch hosted by Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri. Reservations for the drag-show performances at noon and 2 p.m. are recommended. Make a reservation here.

Sunday Funday Comedy Review

At 2 p.m., go to Michael’s Outpost for the Sunday Funday Comedy Review. The comedy show is hosted by drag performer Carmina Vavra and features entertainment by Annalee Naylor and Dynasty Banks.

Pride Market

At 2 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly Pride Market. From food to art, the event features local LGBTQ vendors and is your one-stop shop for all things queer.