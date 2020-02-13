Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Valentine’s Day Edition









Thursday, February 13

Johnson, Rayburn, Richards Dinner

Go to the Marriott Marquis at 5 p.m. for the annual JRR dinner, Harris County Democratic Party’s largest Democratic fundraiser in Texas. Special guests at the dinner include former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

Pre-Valentine Comedy Party

Kick off your Valentine’s Day weekend with a comedy and fashion show at Martini Bar and Cigar. Starting at 9 p.m., the show’s lineup includes out comedian Keisha Hunt. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Hunt.

Friday, February 14

HRC Houston’s HER

Celebrate the day of love with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Houston at Pearl Bar. Starting at 8 p.m., the HER Valentine’s Day dance features specialty drinks and tunes by DJ Bri Beats.

Love + Libations: An Inclusive LGBTQ Affair

This event is the one-stop-shop for all of your Valentine’s Day desires, including great food, amazing music, and lots of laughter starting at 8 p.m. Hosted by America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Christina Wells, and her wife, Chef Tae, the event features performances by Wells, NaTosha “Tae” Barber, Trinity, Janet-Fierce Andrews, Wendy Taylor, Michael Chiavone, and DJ Rocabye. Proceeds from this event benefit Montrose Grace Place, a drop-in shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth.

B.A.R. Valentine’s Day Party and Fundraiser

Anthony Forte hosts a Valentine’s Day cocktail party for a good cause at Base Houston nightclub. The event, which begins at 8 p.m., will benefit HIV services at the Montrose Center.

Sisterly Love Bar Night

Join Space City Sisters, Houston’s own Drag Queen Nuns, at RIPCORD for a bar night. Beginning at 10 p.m., support the Sisters’ mission of promoting diversity, safer sex, and universal join within the LGBTQ community this Valentine’s Day.

Saturday, February 15

Movimiento 2020

Jolt Action, a Latinx civic-engagement organization led by openly gay Houstonian Antonio Arellano, hosts the Movimiento 2020 Presidential Forum at San Jacinto College. At 1 p.m., the youth-led forum will question the Democratic presidential candidates about issues such as healthcare, immigration, racial equity, gun control, and more.

Black Like Us

Openly gay, Oscar-winning playwright and screenwriter, Tarell Alvin McCraney hosts the third annual Black Like Us event at the University of Houston at 6 p.m. The Black History Month event, which focuses on Black LGBTQ voices and issues, is open to all and tickets available online.

Ranch Hill King Takeover Part II

Kings of Houston, a drag king collective, return to Ranch Hill Saloon at 8 p.m. with a country-themed set. Hosted by Ian Syder-Blake, the show features Willie Haught, Oliver Bush, and Jermani Oz Jackson. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the Kings of Houston.

Broken Hearts Ball

Go to ReBar at 9 p.m. for the Broken Hearts Ball. The post-Valentine’s Day event features tunes by DJ Danny Verde, DJ Joe Ross, and DJ Robby Jr.

Sunday, February 16

Politics doesn’t have to be a Drag!

Starting at noon, Houston GLBT Political Caucus hosts its annual drag brunch fundraiser at ReBar. This event features performances by local drag artists, food, and more.

Crawfish Boil Sundays

Go to Pearl Bar at 3 p.m. for a crawfish boil, and take advantage of their all-day happy hour special.

Ann Johnson Meet & Greet

Meet out Texas House District 134 candidate Ann Johnson at 4130 Bellefontaine St. at 4 p.m. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Johnson’s historic run.

