Houston Transgender Unity Banquet 2019

Saturday, September 21
The Houston Transgender Unity Committee (HTUC) hosted its annual Houston Transgender Unity Banquet at the Sharaton North Houston hotel. Emceed by drag entertainer Lana Blake, the annual event featured speeches by Carmen Carrera, Jon Rosenthal, Vica Papp, Dylan Forbis, Sharon Stuart, and Cassandro. Proceeds from the banquet raised money for scholarships, Houston Pride activities, Transgender Day of Remembrance events, recognition awards, and grants.

