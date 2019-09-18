Actress-Activist Carmen Carrera Visits Houston for Transgender Unity Banquet









Television star and LGBTQ activist Carmen Carrera will speak at this year’s Houston Transgender Unity Banquet.

The Houston Transgender Unity Committee and its parent organization, Transgender Foundation of America (TFA), announced that Carrera would make a speech at its annual banquet at Sheraton North Houston on Saturday, September 21.

“We are excited to announce that activist, actress, international model and performer Carmen Carrera will be a featured speaker at the 2019 Transgender Unity Banquet,” TFA Houston said in a statement.

After launching her career on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Carrera became a high-profile trans model, actress, performer, and advocate for LGBTQ and human rights issues. She recently partnered with Christina Aguilera to perform at Radio City Music Hall and hosted events at the Sundance Film Festival for AT&T and at NYC Fashion Week for Fashion News Live on Amazon Prime.

Emceed by drag entertainer Lana Blake, the 2019 Houston Transgender Unity Banquet also features speeches by State Representative Jon Rosenthal (D-Houston), forensic speech scientist and professor Vica Papp, political activist Dylan Forbis, trans rights activist Sharon Stuart, and world-renowned wrestler Cassandro.

The 2019 Houston Transgender Unity Banquet speakers were made possible in part by a grant from the John Stephen Kellett Foundation, according to the Unity Committee’s website. Proceeds from the banquet go towards scholarships, Houston Pride activities, Transgender Day of Remembrance events, annual recognition awards, and small grants.

For more information about the Houston Transgender Unity Committee or the 2019 Houston Transgender Unity Banquet, visit unitybanquet.com.

What: 2019 Houston Transgender Unity Banquet

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: Sheraton North Houston at George Bush Intercontinental, 15700 John F Kennedy Blvd

Tickets: tfahouston.com/events/2019-unity-banquet/