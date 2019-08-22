Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 22–25, 2019









Thursday, August 22

• At 6:30 p.m., visit George Country Sports Bar for steak night. Presented by Free Grillin’ and voted OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest best steak night at a bar, steak night takes place at George every Thursday night. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., attend preliminary rounds for Miss Gay Texas USofA at Rich’s Houston. Hosted by Miss Gay Texas USofA 2019 Crystal Lauren and honoring a former winner and RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Kennedy Davenport, the preliminary rounds feature 30 contestants from all over Texas. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., drink, drag, and dance at ThursGay with Blackberri at Guava Lamp. The drag show and queer party is held every second, third, and fourth weekend of the month through 2019. More info. More info here.

Friday, August 23

• At 6 p.m., Houston City Council District H candidate Isabelle Longoria hosts a fundraiser at Last Concert Cafe. The openly gay leader was recently endorsed by the Houston GLBT Political Caucus. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., the Midtown Arts & Theatre Center Houston (MATCH) presents White Guy on the Bus. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article with the play’s openly gay director, Ron Jones. White Guy on the Bus runs through September 7. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon celebrates its sixth anniversary with a summer weekend party. Don’t miss the larger than life event at Texas’ biggest LGBTQ country bar. More info here.

Saturday, August 24

• At 10 a.m., Out of the Closet Thrift Stores hosts an unveiling ceremony at 1435 Westheimer Road. There will be city officials at the ribbon cutting event, and 96 percent of every dollar collected by the resale shop chain goes towards HIV programs and services. More info here.

• At 1 p.m., Club Houston hosts Soaked, a pool party, at Rich’s. DJ Joe Ross will be live poolside, and your favorite bartenders will serve drinks to keep you cool until the party ends at 6. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., join the Lone Star Volleyball Association at George Country Sports Bar for a kickoff/recruitment Party. The last day to register for the LGBTQ volleyball league is August 30. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., go to the Ballroom at Bayou Place for Kindred Spirits’ 2018 Celebration Dance. The annual event celebrates LGBTQ Houston women will benefit AssistHers, the Lesbian Health Initiative, and Spry Seniors Women’s Programs. More info. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host their July Main Meetup at Guava Lamp. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about the Houston Gaymers. More info here.

Sunday, August 25

• At noon, the Houston Theater District hosts its annual open house where guests can visit for free, see performances, tour facilities, enjoy family activities, and get deals on season tickets. More info here.

• At 3 p.m., attend a cancer benefit for Tanya Halle at Pearl Bar Houston. There will be an auction at the event, and proceeds go to medical expenses for Halle, who has stage 4 inflammatory breast cancer. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., the H-Town Kings present Kings and Things at Barcode Houston. Hosted by the drag king group’s c-founder Ian Syder-Blake, there will be performances by Hugh Dandy, La’darius Mirage Jackson, and Landon J. Shantey. More info here.