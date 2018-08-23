Queer Things to Do This Weekend: Aug. 23-26, 2018

Share with your friends Submit

Thursday, August 23

• At 6 p.m., visit the Montrose Center for a LGBTQ women and gender non-conforming veteran support group meeting. All who are LGBTQ affirming are welcome to attend. More info here.

• Also at 6 p.m., join Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke for Bands With Beto at Warehouse Live. Listen to music by the Wild Moccasins, Buxton, and VODI, as O’Rourke discusses his historic race against Senator Ted Cruz. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association hosts its annual meeting at UH’s Athletics and Alumni Center. The group’s leaders will discuss upcoming networking opportunities, social events, and more. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., LGBTQ folks come together for Sober Leather Houston 2 at Lambda Center Houston. The event is a fundraiser for the Lambda Center, an 12-step recovery program. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., visit House of Blues Houston for Lady & the Track. This LGBTQ night will feature sounds from DJ Gloss and DJ Shante. More info here.

• At 10 p.m., Pearl Bar Houston presents Beso, a Latin night for queer Houston. The event’s creator, DJ Von Kiss will be on turntables, spinning Cumbias, Reggaeton, Latin trap, Bachata, and more all night. More info here.

Saturday, August 25

• At noon on Saturday and Sunday, celebrate LGBTQ Pride at Central Memorial Park. Hosted by Calgary Victoria Park, a historic Houston-area district, the Pride event is family friendly event and will feature live entertainment by queer artists. More info here.

• From 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., block walk with Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke in Houston’s Fifth Ward. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., a group of gender non-conforming writers, performers, and artists come together for Failure To Con/Form, an evening of storytelling, at at Casa Anandrea. More info here.

• Also at 7 p.m., Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon celebrates its 5th anniversary with an Illusions show featuring some of Houston’s top drag performers. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Neon Boots, Texas’ largest LGBTQ country dance club. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., the Houston Gaymers host their Main Meetup 2018 at Guava Lamp. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games from every major console. More info here.

Sunday, August 26

• At noon, the Houston Theater District hosts its annual open house where guests can visit for free, see performances, tour facilities, enjoy family activities, and get deals on season tickets. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the open house. More info here.

• At 6 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race star Willam Belli visits Rich’s Houston for Dessie’s Drag Race All Stars 3. More info here.

• At 7 p.m., Gallery Furniture is throwing a Hurricane Harvey One Year Anniversary party at its North Freeway and West Grand Parkway South location. Gallery Furniture will honor those who helped rebuild Houston after Harvey. More info here.

