Theater District to Host Annual Open House August 26

The downtown Theater District in Houston is one of the largest in the country, with eight performing companies housed in five stunning theaters.

And for one day every August, you can visit for free, see performances, tour the facilities, enjoy family activities, and get special deals on season tickets.

There will be backstage tours, although it doesn’t look like the Wortham Theater Center will be ready for visitors yet. After taking on 12 feet of water during Hurricane Harvey, renovations are still ongoing, but the word is that Houston Ballet and Houston Grand Opera will be back in their home by September.

New this year will be a festival at Sesquicentennial Park featuring art-making activities, food trucks, and a performance by the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Jazz Ensemble.

This is a family-fun event that runs from noon to five o’clock, so wear comfortable shoes and clothing and be prepared to be wowed by some of the best arts companies in the land. The Houston Symphony will give a free performance, and Houston Ballet will be offering free movement classes.

For more info about Houston’s Theater District, go to theaterdistrictopenhouse.com.

What: Theater District open house

When: Noon, August 26

Where: Houston Theater District

This article appears in the August 2018 edition of OutSmart magazine.

