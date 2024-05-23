Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, May 23 – 26

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, May 23

Sip + Stroll: Guided Tour of Rice Public Art

Raise a glass and take a walk with Executive Director Alison Weaver as she leads a tour of select public artwork found at Rice University. Moody Center for the Arts, 6100 Main St. 7 p.m.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Houston Ballet – Mayerling

The psychological thriller of Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s Mayerling comes to the Wortham Center for the first time after its Houston Ballet debut in 2017. 501 Texas Ave. Through June 2. Performance times vary.

Friday, May 24

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party

Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 viewing party at Rich’s Houston featuring half-off select appetizers and happy hour drink specials. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Friday Bingo!

BUDDY’S presents Friday Bingo, hosted by the fabulous Jacklyn Dior. KIKI Houston, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Lauren Ashley Simmons for House District 146 Day of Action

Join Equality Texas and many other grass-roots organizations in a Day of Action in support of Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus-endorsed candidate Lauren Ashley Simmons, running to unseat anti-LGBTQ Rep Shawn Thierry in House District 146. Texas State Employee Union HQ, 9427 S. Main St. 10 a.m.

Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity

Preston’s Cabinet of Curiosity is serving up another ghoulish helping of some of Houston’s finest alternative drag talent. This month’s curiosities include Veronica Strutts, the goblin of Montrose, SozoLansky, Barry Mii Dandy, and ghoulish newcomer Miso Saiko. With host and MC, the vampire king of Houston, Preston Steamed. Barcode Houston, 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.

White Party at South Beach

South Beach Houston presents The White Party! Award winning resident DJ Joe Ross spins as you dance the night away. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

The Room Bar Singles Night

Head up to The Room Bar and Lounge in Spring for Singles Saturday featuring DJ Shawn and happy hour drink specials. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. Happy hour 2 – 8 p.m. DJ Shawn spins at 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Rich’s Houston Sunday Service

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during, and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Black Queer Book Fair and Day Party

Join The Mahogany Project at Kindred Stories for an opportunity for LGBTQIA+ community members and authors to share space, read books that our government wants to ban, and learn about what can be done to keep queer storytelling alive. 2304 Stuart St. 1 p.m.

KIKI Sunday Karaoke

Get ready to unleash your inner superstar as you take the stage at KIKI Houston and sing your heart out. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-timer, host Phoebe Seymour will make sure you have a blast. 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Tuesday, May 28

Book Reading: Steven Rowley & Byron Lane | The Guncle Abroad & Big Gay Wedding

Blue Willow Book Shop hosts a conversation with Steven Rowley, author of The Guncle Abroad and Byron Lane, author of Big Gay Wedding. St. Thomas Presbyterian Church, 14100 Memorial Dr. 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28 – Saturday, June 1

Barnstorm Dance Fest

Barnstorm showcases the vibrancy of dance in Houston and provides audiences with an exciting sampling of dance genres in three unique programs. MATCH. Show times vary.

Friday, May 31

Skate Sober Family and Friends Night

RESCHEDULED: Join Pride Houston 365 at Lockwood Skating Palace for an evening of old school tunes and classic roller skating! No alcohol, no drama… just some R&B and good vibes! 3323 E Lockwood Dr. 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

Out@TUTS – Disney’s Newsies

After the May 30 performance of Disney’s Newsies, Theatre Under the Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Use the promo code OUT@TUTS and get 25% off your tickets. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Ongoing:

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read more about the exhibition. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.