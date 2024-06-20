Kennedy Loftin Retirement Party

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

During his time as one of the Montrose Center’s most beloved leaders, Kennedy Loftin made incredible changes possible within LGBTQ Houston. His fundraising acumen ensured the building and opening of the Law Harrington Senior Living Center – the nation’s largest LGBTQ-affirming senior living center. His vision and mentorship got many smaller nonprofits started through the Montrose Center’s nonprofit incubator program. Under his leadership, the agency’s budget has grown every year, ensuring that more and more LGBTQ Houstonians get the quality care they need. And of course, his personality has charmed everyone he met and attracted hundreds of new supporters.

To honor Kennedy’s extraordinary career, Charles Caliva and Kim Gustavsson opened their home to dozens of friends, family, and colleagues who came out to celebrate his retirement from the Montrose Center.