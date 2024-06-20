Pride Houston 365 Grand Marshal Reception and Day Party

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pride Houston 365 recently hosted a Grand Marshal reception and day party at La Joie, celebrating the community’s leaders and their contributions. This year’s Pride Houston 365 Grand Marshals were honored for their dedication and service to Houston’s LGBTQ community. The distinguished Grand Marshals for 2024 include Kevin Dapree Anderson as the Male-Identifying Grand Marshal, Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut as the Female-Identifying Grand Marshal, Odyssey Oakengrove as the Gender Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming Grand Marshal, and Lesley Briones as the Ally Grand Marshal. Additionally, Sara Fernandez and C. Patrick McIlvain were named Honorary Grand Marshals, while Olivia Julianna was recognized as the Trendsetter Grand Marshal.

The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade will take place on Saturday, June 29. The parade will run from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m. at Houston City Hall, located at 901 Bagby Street. For more information, visit pridehouston365.org.