Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 20 – 23

Thursday, June 20

The T.R.U.T.H. Project hosts Glow Up Yoga Pride Edition

The T.R.U.T.H. Project hosts a wellness space focused on the mind, stress, and spirit of Queer folx of color and allies. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 7 p.m.

Lauren Sanderson at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar kicks off the Live Music Pride Series 2024 with a special performance by Lauren Sanderson. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Pride by the Pint 2024 Brewfest

Pride by the Pint 2024 Brewfest is a market-style vendor gathering featuring multiple breweries and food trucks, hosted by Millennium High Street. All proceeds go directly to the Montrose Center. 4410 Westheimer Rd. 6 p.m.

The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents “And Through Their Eyes Grow Thorns” Opening Reception

The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents the 4th annual “And Through Their Eyes Grow Thorns,” an exploration of storytelling through a Queer Lens of Color. MATCH. Through June 23. Opening reception June 21 at 6 p.m.

Houston’s New Faces of Pride presents Houston Sapphic Pride 2024

Houston’s New Faces of Pride kick off Pride weekend with the first Annual Pearl Sapphic Pride & Lesbiana Pride Party. Pearl Bar and Pearl Side Peace. 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Pride Houston 365 presents Soaked Pride Pool Party

Pride Houston 365 presents Soaked, the annual Pride pool party with live entertainment, incredible DJs, drinks, and cool vibes by the pool. Heights House Hotel, 100 W. Cavalcade St.

Houston Beer Guys Pride Fundraiser

Join Houston Beer Guys at Premium Draught for a fundraiser benefitting Grace Place. 733 Studewood St. 4 p.m.

Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade and Festival

This year’s theme, “Rainbow Revolution,” is about celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting a spirit of unity. The festival at Houston City Hall starts at noon, and the parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Barcode presents Preston’s Cabinet of Curiousity

Preston Steamed hosts an alternative drag showcase featuring Johnny Fangs, Alyanna IV Bones, Marywahna, and Levi Monde. Barcode, 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.

Michael Henry and Tim Murray Comedy Extravaganza

Stand-up comedians, viral sketch comedy queens, and international queer performers Tim Murray and Michael Henry bring their show to Comedy Sportz Houston. 2201 Preston St. 8:30 p.m.

DNVRMX presents Planet Pink After Party

The party keeps going after Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade as DNVRMX presents Planet Pink, with music by Houston’s own Marti Frieson and GSP. Post HTX, 401 Franklin St. 9 p.m.

Houston’s New Faces of Pride After Hours

Superstar DJ & Producer Dan Slater (Australia) returns to Rich’s for the official after-hours of Houston’s New Faces of Pride. Rich’s, 202 Tuam St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

6th Annual Pride Brunch and fundraiser benefitting the Montrose Center

Houston’s New Faces of Pride presents the 6th Annual Pride Brunch and fundraiser benefitting the Montrose Center, with DJ Chad Guidry and performances by Sinema LaRue and Lucy Paradisco. Heights Social, 1213 W 20th St. 11 a.m.

Organización Fuerzas Latinas Unidas en Texas: Pride Fiesta 2024

Organización Fuerzas Latinas Unidas en Texas present Pride Fiesta 2024 with music, vendors, food and drinks, games, raffles, and more! Los Robles, 10444 Hempstead Rd. 2 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Friday, June 28

The Big Queer Quiz

Join Grace Place for the Big Queer Quiz. This annual Pride-themed trivia night will feature fabulous prizes, delicious brews, and other fun. Proceeds benefit home-insecure youth of all sexualities and genders. Bad Astronaut Brewery, 1519 Fulton St. 6 p.m.

Discovery Green’s Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

2024 Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® Festival and Parade’s theme is “You Won’t Break Our Pride.” The festival will take place downtown at Houston City Hall starting at 11:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Le Cirque de Mint Julep

Prepare to be mesmerized by a cavalcade of stunning performances, where the boundaries of imagination are pushed to their glittering limits. Benefitting Legacy Community Health’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 2:30 p.m.

Ongoing:

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

At the Menil Drawing Institute: RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August. At the Holocaust Museum Houston: The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.