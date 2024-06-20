Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 20 – 23
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Thursday, June 20
The T.R.U.T.H. Project hosts Glow Up Yoga Pride Edition
The T.R.U.T.H. Project hosts a wellness space focused on the mind, stress, and spirit of Queer folx of color and allies. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 7 p.m.
Lauren Sanderson at Pearl Bar
Pearl Bar kicks off the Live Music Pride Series 2024 with a special performance by Lauren Sanderson. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Pride by the Pint 2024 Brewfest
Pride by the Pint 2024 Brewfest is a market-style vendor gathering featuring multiple breweries and food trucks, hosted by Millennium High Street. All proceeds go directly to the Montrose Center. 4410 Westheimer Rd. 6 p.m.
The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents “And Through Their Eyes Grow Thorns” Opening Reception
The T.R.U.T.H. Project presents the 4th annual “And Through Their Eyes Grow Thorns,” an exploration of storytelling through a Queer Lens of Color. MATCH. Through June 23. Opening reception June 21 at 6 p.m.
Houston’s New Faces of Pride presents Houston Sapphic Pride 2024
Houston’s New Faces of Pride kick off Pride weekend with the first Annual Pearl Sapphic Pride & Lesbiana Pride Party. Pearl Bar and Pearl Side Peace. 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Pride Houston 365 presents Soaked Pride Pool Party
Pride Houston 365 presents Soaked, the annual Pride pool party with live entertainment, incredible DJs, drinks, and cool vibes by the pool. Heights House Hotel, 100 W. Cavalcade St.
Houston Beer Guys Pride Fundraiser
Join Houston Beer Guys at Premium Draught for a fundraiser benefitting Grace Place. 733 Studewood St. 4 p.m.
Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade and Festival
This year’s theme, “Rainbow Revolution,” is about celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting a spirit of unity. The festival at Houston City Hall starts at noon, and the parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Barcode presents Preston’s Cabinet of Curiousity
Preston Steamed hosts an alternative drag showcase featuring Johnny Fangs, Alyanna IV Bones, Marywahna, and Levi Monde. Barcode, 817 Fairview St. 8 p.m.
Michael Henry and Tim Murray Comedy Extravaganza
Stand-up comedians, viral sketch comedy queens, and international queer performers Tim Murray and Michael Henry bring their show to Comedy Sportz Houston. 2201 Preston St. 8:30 p.m.
DNVRMX presents Planet Pink After Party
The party keeps going after Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade as DNVRMX presents Planet Pink, with music by Houston’s own Marti Frieson and GSP. Post HTX, 401 Franklin St. 9 p.m.
Houston’s New Faces of Pride After Hours
Superstar DJ & Producer Dan Slater (Australia) returns to Rich’s for the official after-hours of Houston’s New Faces of Pride. Rich’s, 202 Tuam St. 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
6th Annual Pride Brunch and fundraiser benefitting the Montrose Center
Houston’s New Faces of Pride presents the 6th Annual Pride Brunch and fundraiser benefitting the Montrose Center, with DJ Chad Guidry and performances by Sinema LaRue and Lucy Paradisco. Heights Social, 1213 W 20th St. 11 a.m.
Organización Fuerzas Latinas Unidas en Texas: Pride Fiesta 2024
Organización Fuerzas Latinas Unidas en Texas present Pride Fiesta 2024 with music, vendors, food and drinks, games, raffles, and more! Los Robles, 10444 Hempstead Rd. 2 p.m.
SAVE THE DATE!
Friday, June 28
The Big Queer Quiz
Join Grace Place for the Big Queer Quiz. This annual Pride-themed trivia night will feature fabulous prizes, delicious brews, and other fun. Proceeds benefit home-insecure youth of all sexualities and genders. Bad Astronaut Brewery, 1519 Fulton St. 6 p.m.
Discovery Green’s Rainbow on the Green
Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
2024 Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade
The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® Festival and Parade’s theme is “You Won’t Break Our Pride.” The festival will take place downtown at Houston City Hall starting at 11:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Le Cirque de Mint Julep
Prepare to be mesmerized by a cavalcade of stunning performances, where the boundaries of imagination are pushed to their glittering limits. Benefitting Legacy Community Health’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 2:30 p.m.
Ongoing:
At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West
In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.
At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer
Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.
Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.
