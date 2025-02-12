Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston Luncheon “Wags and Whiskers”

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Wags & Whiskers Luncheon was a heartwarming celebration of compassion, community, and, of course, our beloved four-legged friends. Held at the Hotel ZaZa – Museum District, this year’s event embraced the theme “Lassos & Leashes” and honored Frank Billingsley, a Houston broadcasting legend and dedicated advocate.

After a remarkable 42-year career as a meteorologist, Frank Billingsley is a household name, guiding Houstonians through extreme weather since 1989. Over the years, Frank has earned numerous accolades, including multiple Best Weathercaster awards. Beyond his professional achievements, Frank is a champion for men’s health and adoptee advocacy, sharing his personal journey in his book Swabbed & Found. His warmth, dedication, and passion for giving back made him a truly deserving honoree.

Adding to the celebration was Honorary Chair Ernie Manouse, an Emmy-winning journalist known for his work with Houston Public Media. A beloved figure in Houston’s arts and culture scene, Ernie’s passion for storytelling and community engagement made him the perfect person to help honor Frank’s legacy.

Guests enjoyed a lively program led by Emcee Casey Curry, a gourmet meal, and a Pet Fashion Show produced by Todd Ramos. The Fund a Need segment, led by Casey and spokesdog Moose, inspired generosity to support Interfaith Ministries’ Animeals on Wheels initiative.