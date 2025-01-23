Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 23 – 26

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, January 23

Los Robles Karaoke Night

Los Robles invites you to experience a night full of music, friends and fun. Ready to shine on stage? Make your reservation and get ready to give it your all on the mic. 10444 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices, and zero-proof drink options if you’re doing Dry January. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Side Peace Benefit for Miss Majors

Miss Majors hosts a “Major Benefit” at Pearl Side Peace to help prepare for Miss Gay Texas USofA Newcomer. 4216 Washington Ave. 9:30 p.m.

Read our “Wigging Out” featuring Mis Majors, here.

Friday, January 24

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at the Room Bar

The Room Bar and Lounge in Spring hosts a viewing party for Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by Dynasty Banks. 4915 FM 2920 Rd. 7 p.m.

Showgirls at Rich’s

Join host Marsha Mellow and a rotating cast of Houston’s top drag performers at Rich’s Houston for an evening of glitz, talent, spectacular performances, and expertly choreographed entertainment. 202 Tuam St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 25

Flip Phone Wicked Drag Brunch

Something Wicked is coming this way! Get green or pink with excitement as hostess Chevelle Brooksis paying tribute to Wicked. Houston Improv, 7620 Katy Frwy. 2 p.m.

Houston Gaymers January Main Meetup

Join the Houston Gaymers and new friends while playing some of your favorite games. Every major system is represented with new fresh titles updated each month. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Sunday, January 26

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service drag brunch at Rich’s Houston, with performances by Amaya J Ross, Cara Cherie, and Marci Mogul. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day at Holocaust Museum Houston

The United Nations General Assembly designated January 27—the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau—as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Holocaust Museum Houston will commemorate and honor the six million Jews and other innocent victims of the Holocaust with free admission. 5401 Caroline St. 12 p.m.

March of Remembrance Houston

The Holocaust Remembrance Association will gather with members of the community at the Holocaust Garden of Hope for the March of Remembrance Houston, a meaningful journey of reflection, education, and unity. 1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood. 2 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

January 30

Out at the Rodeo Presents: Pink Pony Pearl

Get ready for a night of pink glam drag bingo, delicious steaks, and a Chappell Roan look-alike contest as Out at the Rodeo turns Pearl Bar into a Pink Pony Club. 7 p.m.

February 1

Coalition for Trans Liberation Houston Chapter Kickoff

The Mahogany Project kicks off the Coalition for Trans Liberation – Houston Chapter, a transformative alliance empowering Black-led transgender, gender-diverse, and intersex (TGI) organizations to drive systemic change. The Montrose Center. 10 a.m.

February 2

Janell Barbie Royale presents Houston Turnabout Show at Club Crystal

Jazell Barbie Royale presents the Houston Turnabout Show, with a grand prize of $5000. Club Crystal, 6680 SW Frwy. 6 p.m.

Drag Bingo Benefit at Los Robles

Join the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association for their annual Drag Bingo fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards their Scholarship and Emergency Crisis Aid Fund. Los Robles Bar and Grill, 10444 Hempstead Rd. 6:30 p.m.

February 8

Wags & Whiskers Luncheon and Pet Fashion Show

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston honors Houston legend Frank Billingsley at Wags & Whiskers, a fundraiser for the Animeals on Wheels program providing free pet food to dogs and cats of homebound seniors. Hotel ZaZa, 5701 Main St. 11 a.m.

February 9

Pride Day at HGO for La Bohème

Join Houston Grand Opera for Pride Day at a matinee of Puccini’s timeless La Bohème. This special event features a performance by Pride Chorus Houston and a special brunch menu with themed cocktails. OutSmart readers can buy one ticket and get another one 50% off using code OUTSMART50. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.