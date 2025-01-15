Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 16 – 19

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, January 16

Free Line Dance Lessons at Neon Boots

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, January 17

HRC Houston Dinner Kickoff 2025

Kick off the new year and HRC’s journey to the 2025 HRC Houston Dinner with a special reception at Rich’s Houston. Bring a friend and get an exclusive sneak peek at plans for the upcoming dinner on May 31. 202 Tuam St. 6 p.m.

Side Peace Social Hour with Planned Parenthood

Pearl Bar Side Peace hosts a social hour with Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. No cover. 4218 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

72nd Diana Awards Kickoff Party

The Diana Foundation Board of Governors host a kickoff party for the 72nd annual Diana Awards. RSVP required. The event will be held at the home of Josh Snellgrove, 5001 Farmer St. 7 p.m.

Ani DiFranco live at House of Blues

Bisexual icon Ani DiFranco brings her Unprecedented Sh!t tour to House of Blues Houston, with special guest Joy Clark. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party at Ripcord

Ripcord Houston hosts a viewing party for Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, hosted by Adriana LaRue. 715 Fairview St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic at the Montrose Center

Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.

Mix-MATCH Mixed Arts Festival

The 2025 Mix-MATCH Festival centers on collaboration and inclusivity, featuring theater, dance, music, performance art, film, and visual art—all in a single afternoon. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 3 p.m.

Sunday, January 19

Chevron Houston Marathon

Houston’s largest single-day sporting event attracts thousands of runners from around the world. The races are sold out, but plenty of volunteer opportunities are available. Races start in downtown Houston.

Bunies Bayou presents Snow Bunnies Fundraiser at Rich’s

Bunnies on the Bayou presents its winter fundraiser, Snow Bunnies, featuring DJ Johnny Vibe. Rich’s Houston. 3 p.m.

3D Sunday at Eagle Houston

The Ladies of Eagle invite you to enjoy drinks, dancers, and divas, hosted by Alexyeus Paris. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 7:30 p.m.

Monday, January 20

47th Annual Original MLK, Jr. Parade & Festival

The Black Heritage Society presents Houston’s Downtown MLK parade led by City of Houston dignitaries and featuring marching bands, floats, peace marches, and more. The parade begins at Lamar and Smith streets and ends with a family festival at City Hall. 10 a.m.

31st Annual MLK Grande Parade

Boasting more than 100 culturally diverse performance groups from across the nation, the parade is a showcase of their talents while spreading the message of peace, justice and love. This year’s theme is “Unity Through Diversity.” Parade starts at San Jacinto and Elgin streets in Midtown. 10 a.m.

MLK Jr. Day of Serve-ice with Montrose Grace Place

The UH LGBTQ Alumni Network will be helping the youth coming to Montrose Grace Place have a hot, family-style dinner on MLK Jr. Day. Donors and volunteers are needed to bring dinner, serve it to the youth and direct mentors, and clean up afterwards. 2515 Waugh Dr. 5:30 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

January 30

Out at the Rodeo Presents: Pink Pony Pearl

Get ready for a night of pink glam drag bingo, delicious steaks, and a Chappell Roan look-alike contest as Out at the Rodeo turns Pearl Bar into a Pink Pony Club. 7 p.m.

February 1

Coalition for Trans Liberation Houston Chapter Kickoff

The Mahogany Project kicks off the Coalition for Trans Liberation – Houston Chapter, a transformative alliance empowering Black-led transgender, gender-diverse, and intersex (TGI) organizations to drive systemic change. The Montrose Center. 10 a.m.

February 2

Janell Barbie Royale presents Houston Turnabout Show

Jazell Barbie Royale presents the Houston Turnabout Show, with a grand prize of $5000. Club Crystal, 6680 SW Frwy. 6 p.m.

Drag Bingo Benefit at Los Robles

Join the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association for their annual Drag Bingo fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards their Scholarship and Emergency Crisis Aid Fund. Los Robles Bar and Grill, 10444 Hempstead Rd. 6:30 p.m.

February 8

Wags & Whiskers Luncheon and Pet Fashion Show

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston honors Houston legend Frank Billingsley at Wags & Whiskers, a fundraiser for the Animeals on Wheels program providing free pet food to dogs and cats of homebound seniors. Hotel ZaZa, 5701 Main St. 11 a.m.

February 9

Pride Day at HGO for La Bohème

Join Houston Grand Opera for Pride Day at a matinee of Puccini’s timeless La Bohème. This special event features a performance by Pride Chorus Houston and a special brunch menu with themed cocktails. OutSmart readers can buy one ticket and get another one 50% off using code OUTSMART50. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 2 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.