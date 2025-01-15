Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit 2025: A Day of Connection and Vision

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

On Saturday, January 11, the Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit at the Montrose Center brought together community members and allies for a transformative day of education, inspiration, and connection. Designed to foster dialogue and build a stronger, more inclusive future, the event featured panels, workshops, and moments of celebration that united attendees in their shared vision.

The summit began in the Montrose Center’s main hall with a Welcome and Opening Plenary. Moderated by Montrose Center CEO Avery Belyeu, the session featured a keynote titled “Looking Back and Dreaming Forward: Building a Stronger Houston for the LGBTQ+ Community.” Esteemed panelists included historian and Rice University professor Brian Riedel, Judge Phyllis Frye, UH LGBTQ archivist Joyce Gabiola, and community photographer Dalton DeHart of the Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation. Together, they reflected on the community’s accomplishments while envisioning an even brighter and more equitable future.

Participants then joined breakout sessions addressing the diverse needs and challenges within the LGBTQ+ community. Topics ranged from civil rights to marriage equality, with panel experts such as Brian Klosterboer of the ACLU, Neil Giles of Lambda Legal, and Brad Pritchett of Equality Texas. Other sessions focused on Medical Care and Access to Gender-Affirming Care, featuring speakers like Avenue 360 President and CEO Dr. Charlene Flash, Jeffrey Campbell of Allies for Hope, and Kendrick Clack, a nurse practitioner at Crofoot Medical Clinic.

A shared lunch provided an opportunity for attendees to deepen connections, followed by a captivating drag performance by Artemis Hunter, celebrating the creativity and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.

The final breakout sessions emphasized mutual aid and community care, with discussions led by Kevin Anderson of The T.R.U.T.H. Project, Verniss McFarland III of The Mahogany Project, and representatives from the Montrose Center. These sessions focused on building and strengthening support networks. The summit concluded with “Community Voice – Real Talk,” an interactive closing session encouraging participants to share their experiences, insights, and actionable ideas for the future. Facilitated by Avery Belyeu, Davis Mendosa, Joelle Espeut, and Atlantis Narcisse, this session provided a meaningful platform for reflection and collective planning.

The 2025 Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit was a powerful testament to the strength, resilience, and vision of the LGBTQ+ community. By fostering dialogue, building connections, and sharing resources, the summit inspired hope and momentum for a future defined by equality, inclusion, and collective care.

Photos by Dalton DeHart and crew