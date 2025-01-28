Allies in Hope Hosts Walk to End HIV Kick-off Party at Eureka Heights Brewing Company

8 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The 36th annual Walk to End HIV got off to a great start with a kick-off party at Eureka Heights Brewing. The event brought together board members and staff of Allies in Hope, the organizer of the annual Walk, as well as community leaders, sponsors, and beneficiary organizations.

This year’s Walk to End HIV will take place on Sunday, March 9, at Sam Houston Park in downtown Houston.

Founded in 1982, Allies in Hope is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that was the first AIDS Service Organization in Texas, and it remains a national leader in HIV/STI programming.