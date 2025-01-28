Photos

Allies in Hope Hosts Walk to End HIV Kick-off Party at Eureka Heights Brewing Company

January 15, 2025

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email January 28, 2025
33 Less than a minute

The 36th annual Walk to End HIV got off to a great start with a kick-off party at Eureka Heights Brewing. The event brought together board members and staff of Allies in Hope, the organizer of the annual Walk, as well as community leaders, sponsors, and beneficiary organizations. 

This year’s Walk to End HIV will take place on Sunday, March 9, at Sam Houston Park in downtown Houston. 

Founded in 1982, Allies in Hope is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that was the first AIDS Service Organization in Texas, and it remains a national leader in HIV/STI programming.

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHart Send an email January 28, 2025
33 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
Back to top button