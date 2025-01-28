International NewsNewsPolitics
Trump pauses funding for key program combating HIV & AIDS
Pause on PEPFAR funding creates health risks, experts say
The Director General of the Africa CDC, Dr. Jean Kaseya, has asked that the United States consider exemptions to President Trump’s announced 90-day funding freeze, which would impact the critical delivery of emergency aid aimed at preventing disease outbreaks and saving lives. This move is crucial for the Africa CDC’s mission to ensure that Africa is better prepared to respond to health crises. This is a developing story and will be updated.