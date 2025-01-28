Screenshot
International NewsNewsPolitics

Trump pauses funding for key program combating HIV & AIDS

Pause on PEPFAR funding creates health risks, experts say

Photo of Newsroom Newsroom Send an email January 28, 2025
73 Less than a minute

The Director General of the Africa CDC, Dr. Jean Kaseya, has asked that the United States consider exemptions to President Trump’s announced 90-day funding freeze, which would impact the critical delivery of emergency aid aimed at preventing disease outbreaks and saving lives. This move is crucial for the Africa CDC’s mission to ensure that Africa is better prepared to respond to health crises. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Photo of Newsroom Newsroom Send an email January 28, 2025
73 Less than a minute
Photo of Newsroom

Newsroom

CNN News delivers the latest breaking news and information on the latest top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, and more.
Back to top button