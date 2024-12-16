The Montrose Center Rising Leaders Ugly Sweater Holiday Happy Hour

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

BJ Gill and Robby Guthart opened their home to members and guests of the Montrose Center Rising Leaders for a holiday happy hour. In addition to ugly sweater (and socks) contests, guests also had an opportunity to unleash their creativity with ornament decorating.

The Montrose Center Rising Leaders are a group of professionals and community champions dedicated to supporting Houston’s LGBTQ+ community center. Through engagement, fundraising, and volunteering, Rising Leader members activate their networks and leverage their unique skills and perspectives to help actualize the mission and goals of the Montrose Center.