The Montrose Center Rising Leaders Ugly Sweater Holiday Happy Hour

December 15, 2024

Dalton DeHart
BJ Gill and Robby Guthart opened their home to members and guests of the Montrose Center Rising Leaders for a holiday happy hour. In addition to ugly sweater (and socks) contests, guests also had an opportunity to unleash their creativity with ornament decorating.

The Montrose Center Rising Leaders are a group of professionals and community champions dedicated to supporting Houston’s LGBTQ+ community center. Through engagement, fundraising, and volunteering, Rising Leader members activate their networks and leverage their unique skills and perspectives to help actualize the mission and goals of the Montrose Center.

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine. Preserving years of Houston's LGBT events through digitization of historical photos and uploads of new events all year round! The Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation: https://www.daltondehart.com More »
