Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, November 14 – 17

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, Novemb er 14

Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market

The scents and sounds of the holiday season fill this shopper’s paradise featuring larger-than-life nutcrackers and decorated trees at this annual market. Through Sunday, November 17. NRG Center, 1 NRG Park. Opening times vary.

Pride Night for Playhouse Creatures

Lionwoman Productions TX hosts a Pride Night pre-show mixer with light bites and bar before the performance of Playhouse Creatures. Read our coverage of the production here. MATCH, 3400 Main St. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m.

Artist Talk: Wardell Milan

Wardell Milan delivers an Artist Talk in conjunction with the Menil Drawing Institute’s display of his work in their Fragments of Memory exhibition. Read our feature on the artist here. 1456 W Main St. 7 p.m.

Hairspray with John Waters

The Pope of Trash, John Waters comes to Houston for his first ever live (in person) director’s commentary, of his original Hairspray, presented by Arthouse Houston and Houston Cinema Arts Festival. Read about the event here. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

So You Think You Can Drag?

Come out to South Beach and let’s see if you have what it takes to win this drag contest of up-and-coming talent. Kofi hosts this night of twirling, death-dropping kings and queens. 810 Pacific St. 11 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Black Trans Empowerment Week Opening Ceremony

The Mahogany Project and Save Our Sisters United kick off Black Trans Empowerment Week with a joyful community celebration. Hogan Brown Gallery, 2310 Elgin St. 2 p.m.

Legends Dinner Show

Rich’s Houston presents the Legends dinner show celebrating Dina Jacobs, Miss Honorary Continental 2024! Hosted by Houston’s own legend Bubbalicious with performances by Maya Douglas, Edna Anderson, Kara Dion, Alexyeus Paris, Adeciya Iman, Randy Lopez, Alexis Nicole Whitney and Martinique Bouvier. 202 Tuam St. Showtime 8:30.

Gladiator II Release Party

JR’s Houston hosts a party celebrating the release of Gladiator II featuring chances to win movie swag and tickets for the opening. 808 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 16

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic

Do you need to get your ID and other documents updated? Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist you in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

Cyndi Lauper in Concert

Singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper’s farewell tour, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, to Houston’s Toyota Center. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony-winning artist celebrates over 40 years of advocacy, artistry, and timeless hits. Read our interview with the icon here. 1510 Polk St. 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 17

Wicked Drag Brunch at Rich’s

Blackberri hosts a special Wicked-themed drag brunch at Rich’s Houston featuring Lila DuBois, Adriana LaRue, and Jewel Tones. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Misters & Mimosas

Get ready for Houston’s first-ever Drag King Brunch hosted by Casper Cain, OutSmart Magazine’s Best New Drag King. Scheduled performers include Hugh Dandy, Juecee, and Gayest & Greatest 2024 Favorite Drag KingBarry Mii Dandy. 10% of proceeds will be donated to support local organizations that create safe spaces and provide resources for LGBTQ youth. Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 12 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Monday, November 18

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

You better watch out, you better not cry, because Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme have a brand-new edition of their internationally acclaimed Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show! Read our feature story here. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 8 p.m.

HOPERA Presents As One

HOPERA presents the Houston premier of As One in partnership with the Montrose Center. As One tells the story of Hannah, a transgender protagonist, on her journey of acceptance, belonging, and eventual self-realization in the face of adversity and doubt. Read our story about the opera here. November 18 at the Eureka Heights Brewing Company, 941 W 18th St.; November 20 (Transgender Day of Remembrance). at the Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11

A Night with the Normal Anomaly Gala

The Normal Anomaly Initiative presents its second annual Holiday Gala to celebrate Black LGBTQIA+ leadership in the Southern region of the United States. The Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W 34th St. 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.