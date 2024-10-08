Leading Nonbinary Entertainer Fundraiser

Many nights, you can likely find performer Pup Naranja under the glittering stage lights, embodying joy and resilience as he performs for charities and fundraisers. Naranja, whose real name is Mario Jimenez, was recently awarded Leading Nonbinary Fundraiser and Leading Nonbinary Entertainer Fundraiser in OutSmart’s 2024 Gayest & Greatest Awards.

“It feels amazing,” he says. “I wasn’t expecting this, and I’m truly honored. I’m out of words.”

Born and raised in Eagle Pass, Texas, Naranja’s journey into performance and advocacy began with a desire to bring visibility and Pride to his hometown. And he wanted to continue that work as he moved to Houston four years ago.

His move to Space City opened doors for him to join various LGBTQ organizations, including the Bayou City Pups, Houston Bears, and the Empire of the Royal Sovereign and Imperial Court of the Single Star, Inc.

Naranja is also a founding member of Eagle Pass SAFE, a local initiative aimed at promoting safety and support within the community. His work in Houston has allowed him to volunteer extensively and perform at numerous charity events, making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

Naranja’s passion for charity work and performance is deeply personal. “It comes from my partner, who also performs. He pushed me to perform, and that’s where I got the passion.”

His dedication to charity is driven by a core belief in helping others.

“I believe in helping family and friends,” he says. “It’s what I love to do.”

Through his performances, Pup Naranja has raised funds for various causes, providing support for those in need and fostering a sense of community among his audience. Receiving this recognition has further fueled his commitment to his work.

“I’m motivated to continue building more confidence and working hard for the community,” he says, emphasizing the importance of perseverance. “Never give up on the future and your hopes and dreams. Continue to do your best for our community. Push yourself to do more.”

Naranja says he hopes his message resonates with others and inspires

them to embrace their true selves and contribute positively to the world around them.

“Continue what you do for the community,” he says. “Make more creative ways and ideas. Be yourself.”

Keep up with Pup Naranja on Facebook @eagle.jimenez.