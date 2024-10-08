Best Male Insurance Agent

Lane Lewis (he/him) is a storied LGBTQ activist who played an integral role in bringing 2003’s landmark Lawrence v. Texas case to the Supreme Court of the United States. He is a former Harris County Democratic Party chairman who runs his own insurance agency and also serves on the board of The Diana Foundation, America’s oldest continuously active LGBTQ organization. He is also an active member of the Executive and Professional Association of Houston (EPAH), the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, and the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus.

Because of his political and advocacy background, winning Best Insurance Agent in this year’s Gayest & Greatest awards is a huge compliment for Lewis. “For me, it validates our customer service, my marketing, and my reputation,” he explains. “I want, specifically, to provide a high-quality service for the LGBTQ+ community. Personally, this award tells me that I’m hitting that mark.”

“We are a very high-touch agency. We do a lot of hand-holding,” Lewis elaborates. “We try to provide a good service, and we have an agenda of providing good service to the queer community. We do it with a smile and to the best of our ability.”

As Houston is still in peak hurricane season, Lewis advises folks to review what their insurance policies actually cover. “People need to go over their coverages, find out what they’ve got, and get it interpreted,” he advises. “One thing people can look up is whether their home policy is an ‘open peril’ policy or a ‘named peril’ policy.” This is crucial for people to understand, as a named-peril policy will only cover events that are listed on the policy, while an open-peril policy will cover everything—minus the specific exceptions listed on the policy.

“Deductibles—they also need to keep an eye on deductibles,” Lewis adds. “Deductibles are being increased across the industry, especially on the home side. I’m hearing rumors that folks in Dallas are about to get hit with a 5% mandatory wind-and-hail deductible.” If one owns a $300,000 home, a 5% deductible would mean the homeowner would have to cover $15,000 out of pocket before their insurance company would start paying for damages. “Unless your whole roof is taken to Kansas, you’re probably not going to meet 5%,” he states.

Lewis’ agency is specifically designed to be inclusive of all LGBTQ people. His forms allow his customers to select the pronouns they prefer, and he has policies that include same-sex spouses and more. “Years ago, when people with HIV and AIDS were having trouble getting life insurance policies, Farmers found a means to provide that for them, which I think says a lot about the company in general,” Lewis notes. “Farmers is my preferred vendor, but particularly on the home side, we’ve got a dozen or so other companies that we work with.” Working with products from multiple vendors allows Lewis to provide his clients with options and opportunities that can be customized to meet all of their needs.

For others who want to make positive impacts in their community, Lane offers this advice: “Find your passion and focus on that.” Beyond that, he emphasizes expanding your network and making yourself known to the community. “Word of mouth has always been and remains the best advertisement,” Lewis says. This is why he feels it is so crucial to always do your best when working with others. “That is my attitude. Send me the coverage you’ve got. If I can’t find something better, or if I think what you’ve got is outstanding, I will tell you, because you’re going to feel better at the end of the conversation, no matter what.”

Lastly, for the October ghouls and goblins reading this, Lewis will be hosting Houston’s 43rd annual Halloween Fantasy Ball, and he hopes to see everyone there.

Follow Lane Lewis on Instagram @LaneLewisAgency.