Most Valuable Nonbinary Community Volunteer

Amanda Rose (they/them), co-founder and president of Katy Pride and a board moderator at First Christian Church Katy (FCC Katy), is a dedicated advocate for LGBTQ rights and equity. At the forefront of the fight for inclusion and acceptance in the Houston suburb, Rose is no stranger to attending Katy ISD school board meetings to fight against discrimination of trans students and book banning—just one of the many ways they express their advocacy.

“First Christian Church Katy is the first and only queer-affirming church in Katy, and we’re very proud of that. “There are some great things that the church has done to have the LGBTQ+ community be noticed and heard in Katy. A prime example is FCC Katy’s community-supported Transparent Closet, a free clothing boutique for youth, teens, and young adults who are transitioning or gender exploring.”

The need for spaces where people can feel like their authentic selves is what motivated Rose to co-found Katy Pride in partnership with FCC Katy. Additionally, their advocacy in this realm is also part of their professional responsibilities. “I have the duty and the honor of going around to schools in Texas to train leaders on culture, belonging, and how we can create communities and spaces for staff to feel like they can be their authentic selves and belong. We know if the staff is feeling that way, it trickles down to the students,” explains Rose. “I don’t work directly with students. We do not violate any of the laws that have been put in place. But we talk about why it’s important and how culture impacts experience.”

“I love to care for people,” adds Rose. “I love to care for and support people. I hurt when I see others hurting and being marginalized.”

Being honored with a Gayest & Greatest award is a surprise for Rose. “I think that all the people that were nominated are really amazing individuals that are doing great work in the Houston community. It’s humbling. It makes me emotional that people saw me, because I don’t do what I do for honor. I really don’t. I do it because I genuinely believe this work needs to be done.”

Rose’s shock at winning the award is compounded by the fact that it took them some time to recognize their nonbinary identity. “That is more recent, in the past couple of years. But I know that’s truly who I am,” Rose states. “I automatically was against gender constructs from a very young age, but there are societal impressions and norms. I see that already with my kids, who are young. But when I got to a different place as an adult, I recognized that none of that fit me.

“I don’t see myself as being put in a box, that I’m only this or I’m only that, or that I’m ever this or I’m ever that. So knowing that I was voted on to receive this recognition, it’s amazing,” Rose says. “I have days I don’t love myself. I think we all have those. But I know that claiming being nonbinary is who I authentically am, and that’s so wonderful.”

For others looking to have an impact on their communities, Rose suggests creating a robust network. “Find those spaces and groups where you can be with like-minded people, but also individuals that are going to help you develop who you are. Get engaged in activities that speak to you, show up, be present, and take an active role. You can’t just sit back and expect people to come to you,” they advise. “You have to be willing to collaborate with others and support other organizations in their endeavors. If you’re a part of an organization and you have individuals, agencies, or nonprofits coming to support you, be intentional in supporting them when they’re having events and celebrations. You really have to have a holistic approach, and people will see who you are authentically, and the genuineness you have for the work that you’re doing.”

Katy Pride’s 2024 celebration will be held on Saturday, October 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at FCC Katy. “We’re really excited for what Katy Pride has been able to do in the Katy community, which historically has been conservative,” Rose explains. “People have been a little more resistant to be authentically who they are because they haven’t felt comfortable in the space.” Rose also invites readers to explore the monthly Katy Pride Social, as well as the Espresso Yourself events.

Follow Amanda Rose on Instagram @KatyPrideLGBTQ and @FCCKaty