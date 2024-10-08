Favorite Male Bartender

Favorite Local LGBTQ Instagram Account

Favorite Local LGBTQ Influencer

In a city that celebrates diversity and creativity, Brian Duhon stands out as a vibrant beacon of LGBTQ community spirit.

Duhon was recently crowned Favorite Male Bartender, Favorite Local LGBTQ Instagram Account, and Favorite Local LGBTQ Influencer in OutSmart’s 2024 Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards. For Duhon, who bartends at South Beach, the recognition is more than just accolades; it represents a long, sometimes difficult journey toward self-love.

“My 20s were challenging, but now I’ve found stability, love, and acceptance in this amazing community,” he says. “We lift each other up. I love my friends and this city so much!”

Duhon’s evenings at South Beach consist of more than just cocktail shakers and thirsty patrons; they are filled with laughter, entertainment, and connection. Duhon has made a name for himself not only behind the bar, but also online where he shares “artistic, goofy, and risqué content” with his followers. It’s this blend of fun and authenticity that has garnered a loyal audience.

“Whether I’m bartending or online, my goal is always to ensure everyone has an amazing experience,” he says. “I’ll keep doing what I love and bringing good vibes your way. It’s something that I truly enjoy!”

Duhon’s philosophy extends beyond the bar and the smartphone screen, however.

“You should love and uplift yourself, and share that same love with others,” he says. “Have responsible fun and don’t take things too seriously. Remember, hurt people hurt people, but whole people heal people.”

The award acknowledgment from the LGBTQ community is deeply significant for Duhon, particularly as a bi/pansexual man.

“It’s incredibly empowering to be in a community where my talents are recognized. Many places, both in and out of Montrose, wouldn’t give me a chance.”

He credits friends like Dan Alvarez, Robbie Ortega, and Charles Armstrong for helping boost his confidence.

“I can’t thank all my friends enough for the amazing support,” he says. “They really believe in me as a bartender and my questionable dance moves.”

Looking ahead, Duhon hopes to inspire others to seek recognition and make a positive impact in the community.

“OutSmart magazine is a great way to keep up-to-date with the community,” he says. “Find ways to be active and bring a positive impact into the community. Remember to be authentic and passionate about your work.”

Follow Brian Duhon on Instagram @Briankduhon.