Best Gym

In the heart of Houston’s Third Ward, Andrew and Sarah Degar, founders of Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu, have created a welcoming space that offers affordable self-defense classes specifically designed for the LGBTQ community. Tied for Best Gym in OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards, their vision is clear: to foster safety, inclusivity, and community through the art of jiu-jitsu.

Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu is both a gym and a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing self-defense training in an environment where everyone feels safe and supported. The gym features a recurring LGBTQ Only class and regularly invites guest LGBTQ jiu-jitsu athletes from across the nation to teach, enriching the experience and diversifying leadership within the community. Those guest teachers were made possible by a grant from Better Fight Fellowship.

“We serve hundreds in our LGBTQ+ Only class, and knowing that people vote for us and believe in our mission feels so great,” they say. “It is incredibly validating.”

Andrew and Sarah saw a great opportunity to connect with people who may have previously felt excluded from martial arts due to safety concerns or lack of representation. “We know many people are interested in learning jiu-jitsu or self-defense but have ruled it out based on concerns of safety and inclusion. We want everyone to know we’re here for them.”

This award is particularly important to the duo because it shines a spotlight on the essential need for accessible self-defense resources in Houston.

“It shows we are a trusted resource for the community,” they say. “Our mission is being recognized as a need within Houston.”

Andrew and Sarah are aware of the importance of continuous improvement in fostering inclusivity, and that includes partnering with neighboring businesses and organizations.

“We provide specific programs to improve inclusivity and implement new ideas regularly. We’re also out supporting the missions of our partners so that our network extends beyond our physical space.”

As Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu continues to grow, Andrew and Sarah’s vision remains focused on empowering individuals through martial arts.

“It’s an ongoing process to be better for the community, but we’re up for the challenge. We hope to connect with community members who haven’t heard of us.”

