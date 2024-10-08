Best NonBinary Massage Therapist

In a time when many in the world overlook the diverse needs of marginalized communities, Cameron Stodghill is an example of inclusivity and empowerment. Recently awarded the title of Best Nonbinary Massage Therapist in OutSmart’s 2024 Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards, Stodghill’s journey is one of passion, purpose, and fierce dedication to creating safe spaces for the trans and queer communities.

Stodghill has been a licensed massage therapist since 2022, specializing in therapeutic bodywork. From the beginning, their mission has been clear: to establish a sanctuary where clients can feel truly seen and understood.

“Trans people are typically ignored in the very binary field of massage due to lack of exposure, understanding, and training,” Stodghill says.

This commitment to safety and inclusivity extends to Stodghill’s role as a certified massage therapy instructor at a local school. On the first day of each new semester, Stodghill takes the opportunity to come out as transgender to the students.

“I want them to see that it’s not just cisgender people getting bodywork done; it’s everyone, including trans people,” they say.

Winning the title of Best Nonbinary Massage Therapist for the second consecutive year is a testament to Stodghill’s impact within the community.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized for this category again,” they say, reflecting on the growth of their practice and the deep connections forged with clients. “Massage isn’t just a luxury service; it’s health care. Our community needs more LGBTQ+ massage therapists.”

Stodghill’s journey has not been without its challenges.

“Being a massage therapist was always in the back of my mind since I graduated high school in 2011, but it took several years and some life changes for that dream to happen.”

Transitioning played a pivotal role in Stodghill’s personal and professional growth. “If I hadn’t transitioned, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Stodghill’s advice for others in the field is simple: “Just go for it. Whatever service you provide, put your heart and soul into it, and the rest will follow.”

Receiving recognition from peers in the LGBTQ community is incredibly meaningful for Stodghill. “It’s beyond humbling, and I am forever thankful to this community for supporting me.”

Follow Cameron Stodghill on Instagram @cams_hands_lmt/