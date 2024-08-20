Four Seasons Club Summer 2024 Homo Hee Haw Party

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Four Seasons Club hosted its Summer 2024 Homo Hee Haw Party at the Montrose Center.

The Four Seasons Club dates back to 1983, when a group of friends and acquaintances set out to organize a social group that would reflect the spirit of fun, friendship, and camaraderie in a social organization comprising members and supporters for the Houston area LGBTQ+ community. Since then, the Four Seasons Club has grown to be one of the foremost LGBTQ+ organizations in the Houston area.

Tthe club holds four major themed parties annually, one for each season. In addition to the major themed parties, they also host several happy hours and a holiday social event each year.