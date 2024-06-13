Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 13 – 16
Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.
Thursday, June 13
ActOUT for Dial M for Murder
Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s thrilling adaption of the Alfred Hitchcock classic, Dial M for Murder. Before the show, enjoy the ActOUT reception featuring complimentary cocktails, light bites, and door prizes! 615 Texas Ave. ActOUT begins at 6 p.m.
Harris County Democratic Party Pride Happy Hour
JR’s Bar & Grill hosts the Harris County Democratic Party PRIDE Happy Hour.
Doors are open to everyone, suggested donation is $15 and attendees receive snacks and a free drink ticket. 808 Pacific St. 6 p.m.
The Normal Anomaly Movie Night
Join The Normal Anomaly for a special Pride Month screening of Moonlight. 2310 Arbor St. 6 p.m.
Friday, June 14
BeYOUtiful Pride Kickoff Party
BeYOUtiful Anti-Aging Studio hosts a Pride Kickoff Party featuring dazzling drag performances by Juliana Ross and Adriana Larue and a charity raffle benefitting The Montrose Center. 512 E 13th St. 4 p.m.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party
Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 viewing party at Rich’s Houston featuring half-off select appetizers and happy hour drink specials. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.
At the Houston Ballet: Out at the Ballet – Four Seasons
Houston Ballet hosts Out at the Ballet for the current mixed-rep production, Four Seasons. The LGBTQ reception includes an exclusive offer of 25% off select seats, along with a complimentary drink voucher and access to a reserved area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
Big Gay Car Wash
Come to Tony’s Corner Pocket for the Big Gay Car Wash, benefitting employees of BUDDY’S and KIKI, both of which recently closed. 817 W. Dallas St. 11 a.m.
Loteria con Orgullo
Winnie’s Real Deal hosts Loteria con Orgullo, featuring Houston’s own DJ Rosez and Adriana LaRue. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Out for Education, a nonprofit investing in queer students’ education. 3622 Main St. 1 p.m.
Normal Anomaly Backyard Party
The Normal Anomaly hosts a Backyard Party with food, drinks, games, music, and good times in community. 2310 Arbor St. 1 p.m.
Reading Local: Pride Month Author Visit with JD Doyle
JD Doyle will give a reading and presentation based on his new memoir, 1981 – My Gay American Road Trip: A Slice of Our Pre-AIDS Culture. Houston Public Library Main Branch, 500 McKinney St. 2 p.m.
Dock Party Bingo for Charity
Blue Heron Yacht Club hosts its Dock Party at Dan Electro’s Guitar Bar, with seven games of bingo benefitting Montrose Grace Place. 1031 E 24th St. 2 p.m.
Pride Night with the Houston Sabercats
Join Houston’s Rugby Union team as they stand together in solidarity with the LGBTQ community on Pride Night. Sabercats Stadium, 2055 Mowery Rd. 6 p.m.
Houston Pride Band – Winds of Summer, Rhythms of the Sea
Celebrate the summer with the Houston Pride Band for “Winds of Summer, Rhythms of the Sea.” Dive into a sea of melodies with vibrant pieces that’ll have you grooving to the rhythm of the season. MATCH – Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.
Pride Night with the Houston Dash
Celebrate Pride with the Houston Dash as they take on Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium. 2200 Texas Ave. 8:30 p.m.
Dancing Queen Disco
Dance the night away with the Houston Symphony at the Dancing Queen Disco following the evening performance of The Music of ABBA! Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 16
Hatch Jr’s Family Pride Potluck
Hatch Youth hosts a Family Pride Potluck for youth ages 7-12. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 2 p.m.
SAVE THE DATE!
Saturday, June 22
Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade and Festival
This year’s theme, “Rainbow Revolution,” is about celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting a spirit of unity. The festival at Houston City Hall starts at noon, and the parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 28
The Big Queer Quiz
Join Grace Place for the Big Queer Quiz. This annual Pride-themed trivia night will feature fabulous prizes, delicious brews, and other fun. Proceeds benefit home-insecure youth of all sexualities and genders. Bad Astronaut Brewery, 1519 Fulton St. 6 p.m.
Rainbow on the Green
Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
2024 Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade
The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® Festival and Parade’s theme is “You Won’t Break Our Pride.” The festival will take place downtown at Houston City Hall starting at 11:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Le Cirque de Mint Julep
Prepare to be mesmerized by a cavalcade of stunning performances, where the boundaries of imagination are pushed to their glittering limits. Benefitting Legacy Community Health’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 2:30 p.m.
Ongoing:
At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West
In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.
At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer
Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.
Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.
