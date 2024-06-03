Houston’s New Faces of Pride Male-Identifying Grand Marshal: Ian L. Haddock

“As a person who puts my head down and does the work, I focus on what needs to be done—and not necessarily what will bring me influence or popularity. Being a grand marshal will allow me to stand for the communities I passionately serve. We all need the visibility and opportunity to do our part to make the world a better place.” — Ian Haddock

Known for:

Haddock is founder and executive director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative. He previously worked in local, county, regional and national organizations to seek forward mobility of Queer people of color. He is a contributing columnist for Outsmart and has written for The Grio, Logo/NewNowNext, Houston Chronicle and The Statesman. He received a GLAAD Media Award for an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Haddock was awarded Living Legend by Houston Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Black History Maker by United Black Ellument at the Resource Center in Dallas, Trailblazer of the Year by the African American State of Emergency Task Force, Emerging Leader of the Year by the National African American Gay Leadership Conference (NAESM), Hometown Hero Award by the Carolyn Taylor Lee Foundation, 40 Under 40 Public Health Catalyst by the Boston Congress of Public Health (publisher of HPHR [Harvard Public Health Review] Journal) and the Bayard Rustin Civil Rights Award by the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus.

Advocacy:

Sitting on the Texas Pride Impact Funds Board of Directors, Haddock advocates for more resources for organization in rural communities and/or serving Queer people of color. Across the South, he helps create systems and structures for economic ecosystems for communities with the least resources.

Haddock believes Queer joy is necessary, and he helps create spaces like the Black Queer Advancement Festival that gives a significant platform to Black Queer artists and spaces that center on the Black LGBTQ+ community. Believing that the world we desire starts with us, he works with elected officials, policymakers and policy implementers for a more just society. As a writer, he tells stories of often overlooked people to ensure their narratives are documented. Haddock feels he still has a lot to learn, grow and be and is driven by his passion for change.

Favorite cause:

Ending the HIV epidemic.

Dream to change the world:

To one day realize we are all “normal anomalies” and embrace our differences as beautiful things, knowing we are much more alike than different.

Ultimate life mission:

To work himself out of a job (and not have to do work he doesn’t like to be successful).

Favorite hashtag:

#BlackQueerAF

What: Houston’s New Faces of Pride downtown parade

When: Saturday, June 22, 7:30–10:00 p.m.

Where: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

Info: tinyurl.com/38ta7f6s