Meet the 2025 Grand Marshals: Rep. Jon E. Rosenthal

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Ally Grand Marshal

Rep. Jon E. Rosenthal

61, He/Him/His

“I’m really amazed and honored to be named Ally Grand Marshal for Pride Houston 365! It is so affirming, and I see it as an acknowledgment of the work I’ve done. This inspires me to do even more to advocate for you in your state legislature.”

Known for:

Being an oilfield engineer who decided to get into politics in 2017 as an anti-Trump activist. In 2018, he defeated an anti-LGBTQ Republican to become the Texas State Representative for District 135 in northwest Houston. He is an advocate and ally who fights for our community’s rights in the Texas Legislature.

Favorite causes:

He is an advocate for justice, truth, and love, and so he supports numerous causes and institutions. He has sworn to combat bigotry and discrimination in all forms, and he is here for the Houston LGBTQ community, for public education, for labor, and for marginalized communities.

Defining moment:

He has always been friendly and accepting, because that is how he was raised. In 2015, before he considered getting into politics, he was upset and dismayed by the failure of the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance. At that point, he became aware of the need for strong LGBTQ allies.

Sheros:

Monica Roberts and Kandice Webber

Coping with current politics:

He feels that it is hard sometimes, but then he is literally in politics, and he is in it to win it. He is here to fight against the hatefulness and discrimination that is aimed at all marginalized communities.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

A country and a world where people are free to just be themselves and to pursue their own personal happiness. He feels that these are human rights and that every person deserves freedom, dignity, and respect to live authentic lives, being true to themselves and to pursue their dreams.

A reception honoring this year’s marshals will be held at the Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam Street, on Sunday, June 15, from noon to 5:00 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring catered appetizers and a cash bar. Guests must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

WHAT: The 47th Annual Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 28. Festival is 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

INFO: pridehouston365.org