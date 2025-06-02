Meet the 2025 Grand Marshals: Hayden Cohen 

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Trendsetter Grand Marshal

Hayden Cohen

21, They/Them

“This honors the work that I do, and the amount of time, effort, and sleepless nights that I’ve put in. It also provides legitimacy that I am somewhat of an expert in Queer political-y things and advocacy. Hopefully, being recognized as a young person will inspire other young people, too.”

Known for:

Their advocacy work in the state legislature, especially policies that affect queer students. Active in local politics, they are recognizable from voter registration and other election-related events. Typically, they are one of the youngest in those spaces.

Favorite cause:

Keshet is a nonprofit that works for the acceptance and equality of LGBTQ Jews in Jewish life. They started attending virtual youth events at 16 during the COVID pandemic, and got to meet a lot of other queer Jews. They attended, then later became staff, at their LGBTQ Jewish youth retreats where they grew to reconnect with Judaism through a queer lens and met some of their best friends and mentors. It’s been a major source of joy and intersectional connection for them. They still remain connected with their Texas advocacy efforts and youth programming.

Defining moment:

Trevor Noah interviewing Jacob Tobia on The Daily Show.

Shero:

Brigette Bandit, an American drag queen and activist based in Austin, Texas.

Coping with current politics:

Finding the humor in Texas politics, such as the amusing things said on the House floor or the silly Capitol culture of squirrel-and-racoon jokes. Also, Cohen enjoys their community and fellow advocates, saying Hi and chatting with their favorite staffers, cheering like it’s a sports game when good bills pass, or having deep conversations at 2 a.m. while waiting to testify before a late-night committee hearing.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

Cohen’s utopian future for the queer community is a world where we don’t have to worry about what our government is doing, one where we can trust that the people elected to serve us aren’t harming us and stripping our rights away, and we wouldn’t have to constantly pay attention to the news or call our representatives weekly—or even contemplate leaving our homes.

A reception honoring this year’s marshals will be held at the Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam Street, on Sunday, June 15, from noon to 5:00 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring catered appetizers and a cash bar. Guests must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

WHAT: The 47th Annual Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 28. Festival is 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

INFO: pridehouston365.org