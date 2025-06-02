3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Distinguished Grand Marshal

Lane Lewis

56, He/Him/His

“Being a Pride Grand Marshal brings recognition to an individual’s out-and-proud acts that benefit the community, and emboldens them to continue impacting the world in a positive way. Hopefully, it inspires others to take meaningful action. Bill Scott, founder of The Montrose Center, taught me that there are two ingredients of hope: anger, and the courage to do something. Now that LGBTQ rights are being systematically dismantled, we need to get angry and we need to have courage.”

Known for:

To some, he is known as the originator of Lawrence v Texas, the Supreme Court case that legalized sodomy nationwide, leading to the legalization of modern LGBTQ rights, including marriage equality. To others, he is known as a bartender and manager of clubs like Pacific Street and Rich’s. He is proudest of his work opening a residential treatment home for queer homeless kids back in the early 1990s—the Lewis-Scott Youth Center—and founding the Houston Institute for the Protection of Youth. Also, for his work defending the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS back when it was still legal to discriminate against them.

Favorite cause:

He is currently most active with The Diana Foundation, which was founded in 1953 and is the oldest active LGBTQ organization in the country. He serves as first vice-president of the board. The mission of The Diana Foundation is to produce the annual Diana Awards Show and provide meaningful membership engagement through social and philanthropic activities.

Defining moments:

In 1993 Maya Angelou wrote and read her poem, On the Pulse of Morning, at President Clinton’s inauguration. When she spoke the word “gay” from that national stage, Lewis felt enormously empowered. Then in 1999, President Clinton became the first president to use the word “gay” in his State of the Union address.

Hero:

Harvey Milk still amazes Lewis because Milk was so forward-thinking and acting. He kept moving forward and never accepted the doors that were closed to us at that time. Lewis cannot fathom what could have been accomplished sooner had Milk not been assassinated.

Coping with current politics:

Lewis served for seven years as the county chair of the Harris County Democratic Party, and prior to that he spent decades as a human rights activist. But after the last presidential election, he woke up the next day and turned off news notifications, which he felt he had to do for his own sanity. He sees far too many battles that we have won now unraveling. He fears that far too many people are taking aspects of their lives for granted, which can disappear with the scribbling of someone’s pen.

