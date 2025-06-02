Meet the 2025 Grand Marshals: Tony’s Place

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Organization Grand Marshal

Tony’s Place

Founded in 2015

“Being named a Grand Marshal is a significant honor, reflecting years of support for LGBTQ+ youth, especially those at the intersections of multiple marginalized identities. Tony’s Place views this role as a platform to amplify unheard voices, highlight urgent issues like LGBTQ+ youth homelessness and healthcare access, and inspire action.”

Known for:

Tony’s Place supports and empowers LGBTQ youth ages 14–25 in the greater Houston area by providing safe spaces and essential services through four core programs: a drop-in center offering basic survival resources; a health and wellness program focused on sexually transmitted infection prevention and healthcare access, after-school programming that fosters community and belonging, and personalized case management to help youth reach their goals and thrive.

How the organization helps its clients:

Tony’s Place provides essential services to LGBTQ youth, addressing both immediate needs and long-term goals. They offer hot meals, hygiene supplies, and housing referrals, alongside personalized case management to help the youth plan for stability. Tony’s Place fosters community through support, education, and partnerships, and offers creative programs like “Craft Your Pride” to empower youth through art and economic opportunity. These services create a safe, affirming space where LGBTQ youth can heal, grow, and thrive.

How the community can help:

Community members can support Tony’s Place by contributing financially, donating essential items, or volunteering. They can also host fundraisers, offer professional services, and form partnerships or sponsorships. Visit tonysplace.org to learn more.

Coping with current politics:

Tony’s Place offers programs that promote self-esteem, creative expression, and economic independence. These initiatives empower youth to embrace their identities and envision a brighter future. Beyond direct services, Tony’s Place actively engages in community education and advocacy, collaborating with local organizations to raise awareness and promote inclusivity for LGBTQ youth.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

Tony’s Place envisions a society where all LGBTQ youth are universally welcomed, safe, and thriving. Operating with core values of safety, empowerment, dignity, support, and social justice, they work to create a space where LGBTQ youth not only survive but thrive.

A reception honoring this year’s marshals will be held at the Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam Street, on Sunday, June 15, from noon to 5:00 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring catered appetizers and a cash bar. Guests must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

WHAT: The 47th Annual Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 28. Festival is 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

INFO: pridehouston365.org