Texas Pride Impact Funds Houston Impact Brunch at La Griglia

March 10, 2024

The mood was celebratory as LGBTQ community activists and allies gathered at La Griglia for Texas Pride Impact Funds–Houston’s annual Impact Brunch.

Texas Pride Impact Funds works to support LGBTQ communities in Texas by supporting nonprofits that help thousands of citizens across the state. Their work strengthens community organizations and leaders, mobilizes donors and funders, inspires giving, and secures the LGBTQ community’s future.

