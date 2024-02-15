Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 15 – 18

Thursday, February 15

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

LGBTQ Valentine’s Speed Dating

Searching for that perfect connection? Houston’s New Faces of Pride presents a Valentine’s Speed Dating Night for LGBTQ singles, hosted by Persephone. Elro, 2405 Genesee St. 6 p.m.

Friday, February 16

James Bettison: More Stories to Tell

Project Row Houses celebrates its 30th year with the Founders Round, including an exhibition of the works of PRH co-founder James Bettison. 2507 Holman St. Ongoing through February 18.

Montrose Center Rising Leaders Wine Tasting Soiree

Montrose Center Rising Leaders present a wine-tasting evening at Postino Montrose. A portion of the sales from each tasting will go towards supporting The Montrose Center, so you’ll be sipping for a cause. 805 Pacific St. 6 p.m.

Charity Bingo Night

Love bingo? Love supporting good causes? Love great beer? Come play bingo at Frost Town Brewing for all of the above! This week’s charity beneficiary is Trans Men Empowerment. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 2409 Grant St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 17

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

Saturday Drag Bingo

Come to Bar Boheme every Saturday for FREE Bingo, drink specials, and lots of prizes!

Bring your friends and family, and let’s have a blast! Beats by DJ Fanci. 307 Fairview St. 11 a.m.

Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic

Do you need to get your ID and other documents updated? Volunteer attorneys with the Trans Legal Aid Clinic will assist you in preparing the documents needed to update your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 11 a.m.

Catastrophic Theatre – It Is Magic

The Catastrophic Theatre presents the Houston premiere of IT IS MAGIC by Mickle Maher. All tickets are pay-what-you-can. Through March 2. Midtown Arts and Theater Center, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

Traffic Light Party

Come out to Pearl Bar for Amber’s Closet Traffic Light Party, where red = taken,

yellow means maybe, and green says you’re single! No cover before 9 p.m.

My Bloody Valentine – Misfits Bar Night

Join Misfits Houston for their February Bar Night…They will be celebrating all things Valentine’s: Krazy Kupids, Bloody Jello Shots, Lipstick Kisses, and a Grande Corazon de Pinata. BUDDY’S Houston, 2409 Grant St. 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 18

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the first of two planned alterations to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Crawfish Sundays at Pearl Bar

Crawfish Sundays return to Pearl Bar. Shrimp also available. 4216 Washington Ave. 3 p.m.

Reign’s 30th Birthday Bash at South Beach

Save the Renaissance Birthday Date! Reign LaRue is hosting her Big Day at South Beach Houston. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at KIKI

Unleash your inner superstar as you take the stage at KIKI Houston and sing your heart out! Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-timer, Phoebe will make sure you have a blast. 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

