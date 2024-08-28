The Montrose Center Announces Honorees and Chairs for the 2024 Out for Good Gala

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Houston, TX – The Montrose Center, Houston’s leading LGBTQ non-profit organization, has unveiled the details for its premier annual fundraising event, the Out for Good Gala, set to take place on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis Houston. The event, which acknowledges National Coming Out Day, aims to raise vital funds for the comprehensive services the Center provides to Houston’s LGBTQ community.

This year’s gala will be chaired by Kathy Anderson, Corey S. Scranton, and Harper Watters, each bringing their own unique vision and dedication to the event. Watters, a prominent figure in Houston’s arts community, expressed his excitement, stating, “The Out for Good Gala promises to be one of the most fabulous nights in Houston, and every dollar raised benefits Houston’s LGBTQIA+ center. Your support celebrates equality and provides vital services to this vibrant, resilient community.”

One of the highlights of the evening will be the presentation of the 2024 LGBTQIA+ Community Vision Award to Greg Jeu, founder and publisher of OutSmart magazine, Houston’s leading LGBTQ publication. The award recognizes Jeu’s decades of service and his relentless promotion of LGBTQ issues in the city. “It is a profound honor to receive this award in recognition of everything OutSmart magazine has accomplished. This marks a significant milestone for me and our publication,” said Jeu.

In addition to Jeu’s honor, the Montrose Center will introduce a new accolade this year, acknowledging significant contributions to the well-being of Houston’s LGBTQ community. The inaugural recipient of this award is Ian L. Haddock, founder of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Inc., an organization dedicated to addressing disparities within the LGBTQ community. Haddock reflected on the recognition, saying, “This award is a reminder that, though there are so many disproportionately affecting disparities amongst queer people, with the right support, everyone can have the possibility of living in their calling.”

Avery Belyeu, CEO of the Montrose Center, expressed pride in recognizing both honorees, stating, “Both Greg and Ian have substantially increased the visibility of our community and have used their respective platforms to champion issues that are critically important to LGBTQIA+ Houston. We are proud and excited to bring the community together in celebration of their accomplishments.”

This year’s Out for Good Gala will take place at the iconic Marriott Marquis Houston, a venue known for its stunning downtown views and state-of-the-art facilities. The evening will include a VIP reception at 6:00 PM, followed by the main event at 7:00 PM, featuring a seated dinner, a program highlighting the honorees and the Center’s successes, and an after-party.

The gala also marks the first big event for Kelly Nicholls, the Center’s new chief development officer, who is eager to ensure the evening’s success. “The Out for Good Gala is the Montrose Center’s top fundraising event each year, and our goal is to make this one our biggest yet. I’m thrilled to be joining this organization just in time for this iconic night, raising crucial funding for LGBTQIA+ services right here in our city,” said Nicholls.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit montrosecenter.org/OFG2024 or contact Meleah Jones,Ian L. Haddock director of development, at (713) 800-0872 or mjones@montrosecenter.org.