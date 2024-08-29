Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, August 29 – September 1

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, August 29

MFAH Performance – Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

In celebration of Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer, two local artists create an immersive sound experience in response to the exhibition. Billion Tekleab incorporates live musicians in a conceptual performance. Viktor le. Givens performs a choreopoem based on healing and memory reconciliation. Museum of Fine Arts Houston Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. 6:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 30

3CPF Turnabout Show

Third Coast PrideFest presents the Turnabout Show hosted by Kymber DeVine and Moura DeVyne and featuring multiple performers and guest bartenders. Island Time Beach Bar and Grill, 3102 Seawall Blvd. Galveston. 7 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Viewing Party

Come out to Rich’s Houston for a Drag Race Global All Stars watch party hosted by Gia LaRue. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Mistress Isabelle’s Birthday Bash

Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks is back to celebrate her birthday at South Beach Houston, where she’ll be joined by Drag Race superstars Naomi Smalls and Mhi’ya Iman LePaige. 810 Pacific St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Pride Galveston Beach Bash

Grab your flag and towel and head down to Pride Galveston’s Beach Bash! Enjoy live DJs, snacks, and free goodies. Rain or shine! R.A. Apfel Beach Park, Galveston. 10 a.m.

Barcode Neon Party

Mr. & Miss Gay Pride Houston Aldair Rangel (Mundo Marxx) and Justice Taylor host a fundraiser for the Montrose Center and Grace Place. Barcode, 817 Fairview St. 5:30 p.m.

Sue Ellen’s Dallas Takeover

Come celebrate Texas’ two lesbian bars as Dallas bar Sue Ellen’s takes over Houston’s Pearl Bar with their resident DJ and several of their bartenders. 4216 Washington Ave. 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 1

Rich’s Houston Sunday Service

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Pink Pony at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston presents Pink Pony, a Chappell Roan-themed industry party hosted by Bootyjuice, Adriana LaRue, and Reign Larue. 9 p.m.

Sunday Karaoke at the Room Bar

DJ Shawn hosts Sunday Funday Karaoke at the Room Bar in Spring. Sign up to sing your favorite tunes and enjoy drink specials all night long! 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring, TX. 9 p.m.

Ongoing:

“Beach Bodies”

Galveston Arts Center hosts a group show, “Beach Bodies,” with works by Cody Ledvina, Liz Rodda, and Xavier Schipani. Through September 29. 2127 Strand, Galveston.

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, September 7

The Houston LGBTQ+ Car Club – 35th Anniversary Celebration

To celebrate the Classic Chassis Car Club’s 35th anniversary, the club invites members, friends, and car lovers from across the Greater Houston area to join them for a day of fun, camaraderie, and, of course, classic vehicles. Demeris BBQ, 1702 W. Loop N. 10:30 a.m.

5th Annual Barry White Birthday Party

Barry White was born in Galveston on September 12, 1944, and what better way to celebrate his birthday than an Island Party! Come on down to Galveston’s Lucky Lounge for food, tunes, cocktails, and fund raising events benefitting Access Coastal Care of Texas (ACCT). 904 Ave. M. 12 p.m.

Kindred Spirits Dance

The annual Kindred Spirits Dance is a tradition carried on by the Montrose Center to honor queer women by providing a safe and affirming space to boogie oogie oogie. The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 612 Smith St. 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 8

15th Annual Equality Brunch

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus presents the 15th annual Equality Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel. 1600 West Loop South. 11 a.m.

Thursday, September 19

Omar Apollo

Gay singer/songwriter Omar Apollo brings his God Said No tour to White Oak Music Hall. Check out our recent story about the Omar and his new album. 2915 N Main St. 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

2024 Houston Transgender Unity Banquet

The Houston Transgender Unity Banquet is the largest annual Transgender Community event held in Houston. The Banquet raises money for scholarships, Houston Pride activities, Houston Day of Remembrance, and annual recognition awards.

Thursday, September 26-Sunday, September 29

Bear Tubing Weekend

Bear Tubing is a Texas tradition for gay Bears, Cubs, Otters, Friends, and Admirers. Every year, over 300 participants gather in New Braunfels for a relaxed weekend of fun, featuring a lazy float down the Comal River in inner tubes.

Saturday, October 5

Out for Good Gala 2024

In celebration of National Coming Out Day, the Montrose Center hosts its annual fundraising gala, Out for Good, at the Marriott Marquis Houston. OutSmart magazine’s publisher Greg Jeu will be honored with the 2024 LGBTQ Community Vision Award, honoring his decades of service to LGBTQ Houston. The Normal Anomaly Initiative founder (and OutSmart contributor) Ian Haddock is also being honored for making a huge impact on our community in a short period of time. 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23

2024 Gayest & Greatest Awards Party

It’s the party of the year as OutSmart celebrates all the winners of the 27th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards at South Beach Houston. Stay tuned for more details!

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.