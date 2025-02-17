Houston Gears Up for 36th Annual Walk to End HIV

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The 36th Annual Walk to End HIV, hosted by Allies in Hope (formerly AIDS Foundation Houston), is set to take place on Sunday, March 9, in downtown Houston. The event brings together individuals, families, and organizations to raise awareness and funds in the fight against HIV. The walk directly supports Allies in Hope’s mission to provide essential services such as HIV prevention, testing, housing programs, and support services.

Participants are encouraged to fundraise, though it is not a requirement to join. Allies in Hope offers easy-to-use tools for supporters to engage their friends and family in donations. Organizations can also get involved by becoming a Benefitting Agency (BA)—a designation for eligible 501(c)(3) organizations that wish to raise funds for their own HIV/AIDS programs through the event.

Corporate sponsorships are also available, providing businesses with a chance to contribute to the cause while gaining community recognition. Sponsorship funds support vital programs such as HIV/STI prevention, testing services, housing programs, the Stone Soup Food Pantry, and Camp Hope.

The event is open to all ages, including children and pets, making it a family-friendly way to support HIV awareness and services.

Check out our photos from 2024’s 35th Annual Walk to End HIV.

Event Details:

What: 36th Annual Walk to End HIV

When: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Check-in starts at 9:00 a.m.

Opening Program at 10:00 a.m.

Walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002

Parking in Downtown Houston is free on Sundays, and there are parking garages available nearby.

Info: walktoendhivhouston.org