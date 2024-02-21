Krewe of Olympus Ball LII at Wyndham Houston Hotel

Mardi Gras arrived a little early as the Krewe of Olympus presented Ball LII at the Wyndham Houston Hotel. Hundreds of revelers dressed in their finest came together to welcome the festive season and raise funds for the Krewe’s designated beneficiaries, Open Gate Homeless Ministries and PWA Holiday Charities.

The Krewe of Olympus is one of the largest predominately Gay Krewes in the United States, although its membership is open to all. The principal aim of the Krewe of Olympus is to present theatrical and educational events that perpetuate and celebrate Mardi Gras traditions and to raise money for community charities.