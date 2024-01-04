Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 4 – 7

Thursday, January 4

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 5

College Football Trivia Night

Whether you’re still cheering your team on or their season is already over, test your knowledge before the Championship game. Free-to-play trivia night at Frost Town Brewing’s taproom. Kid, family, and pet friendly. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Broadway at the Hobby Center presents an uplifting comeback story like no other, the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Check out our profile of Parris Lewis, one of the stars of the show. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. Showtimes vary.

Swingin’ Sinatra: A New Year Celebration

Swing into the New Year as charismatic crooner Tony DeSare and the Houston Symphony Big Band perform all your favorite Sinatra standards. Evening performances on Friday and Saturday, with a matinee on Sunday. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St. 8 p.m.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 2466 Converse St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 6

Krewe of Olympus Twelfth Night

Krewe of Olympus host their annual Twelfth Night celebration kicking off 2024 Mardi Gras season. Resurrection MCC, 2025 W 11th St. 6 p.m.

Rich’s – Spill The Tease Spill The Tease is a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Join Cara Duncan, The Abby Cadabra, and Houston’s best performers for a burlesque supper club experience at Rich’s Houston. 202 Tuam St. Seating 7:00/Showtime 7:30 Queer Country at Pearl Bar

Come on out to Pearl Side Peace and enjoy country music with Deejay Kittie all night long. 4216 Washington Ave. 10 p.m. Sunday, January 7 Sunday Service Drag Brunch

This Sunday Service Drag Brunch is guest-hosted by Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. This Sunday Service Drag Brunch is guest-hosted by Annalee Naylor . Performances by Glitter Lxve, Suede Doll, and Mulan Alexander. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during, and after the performances.. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

