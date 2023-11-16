Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 16 – 19

Thursday, November 16

SoulGiving

The Mahogany Project and Save Our Sisters United present SoulGiving, a symphony of joy and connection, weaving together the rich tapestry of our community over sumptuous meals and enlightening dialogues. Register for confirmation and location. 6 p.m.

TMAH and TGQH Game Night

Join Transmasculine Alliance Houston and Trans & GenderQueer Houston for their monthly game night. This event is open to all transgender individuals and their families, friends, and partners. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, nonalcoholic drinks, and board games. Hosted by G. Zemanek. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 6:30 p.m.

The Bald and the Beautiful Live Podcast Recording

Join Trixie and Katya for a live recording of their wildly-popular podcast, The Bald and the Beautiful. The podcast explores the cultural boundaries of modern beauty and pop culture through spirited conversations, as well as interviews with gorgeous guests who inhabit various facets of the entertainment industry. 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin St . 8 p.m.

Friday, November 17

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is an activities and lunch program. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better who reside in Harris County are eligible to participate in the lunch program. The Montrose Center. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Grateful Gathering: A Thanksgiving Toast

Join the Montrose Center’s Rising Leaders for an evening of warmth and gratitude at their event “Grateful Gathering: A Thanksgiving Toast.” Indulge in an array of delectable hors d’oeuvres, mingle, and connect with fellow changemakers. Beverages will be available for purchase. Rich’s Houston, 202 Tuam. 7 p.m.

A Christmas Carol

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s new adaptation of the holiday classic featuring colorful Victorian costumes, special effects, lively dancing, stunning sets, and just the right blend of Christmas carols. Through December 30. 615 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

Saturday, November 18

Trans Legal Aid Clinic

Volunteer attorneys will be available to assist participants in drafting the documents needed for a court-ordered name and/or gender marker update. For more information, please contact [email protected]. The Montrose Center. 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ICE LAND: Rainforest Holiday at Moody Gardens

A creative arts and attractions ice carving team from Harbin, China is transforming over two million pounds of ice in a 28,000-square-foot tent that’s kept at a cool nine degrees into ICE LAND: Rainforest Holiday. Experience a breathtaking journey through the rainforest! Through January 6, 2024. Moody Gardens, One Hope Boulevard, Galveston, Texas. Open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.

Zine Fest Houston

The Orange Show for Visionary Art hosts Zine Fest Houston’s 30th Anniversary Festival. In addition to nearly 200 zine vendors, there will be a variety of unique programming including workshops, talks, and more – all oriented towards the DIY and mutually supportive culture of zine-making. 2334 Gulf Terminal Dr. 12-6 p.m.

Breaking the News (Documentary)

The Houston Cinema Arts Festival presents Breaking the News, a documentary about a scrappy group of fearless women and LGBTQ+ journalists who band together to buck the status quo and launch The 19th*, a digital news start-up. Followed by a conversation with Chelsea Hernandez. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, 1001 Bissonnet St. 1 p.m.

Fais Do Do Cajun Dinner

The Krewe of Olympus presents Fais Do Do, a Cajun dinner and French Market at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church. The $40 suggested donation benefits Open Gate Homeless Ministries and PWA Holiday Charities. 2033 W 11th St. 7 p.m.

Boots Brings the Bull

Get your urban cowboy on at Neon Boots, where you can ride the mechanical bull for free. Grab your pals and plan a night to show off your skills! 11410 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.

Traffic Light Party

Amber’s Closet presents Traffic Light Party, where Red = Taken, Yellow = Maybe, and Green = Single! Who’s ready to find their Christmas boo? Pearl Bar, 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 19

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Brunch starts at 11:30 a.m. with shows at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The Trans Empowerment and Alliance Party & Awards Brunch

Join the Mahogany Project for The Trans Empowerment and Alliance Party – This Is Us… A Celebration of Changemakers. Salute the life, legacy, and remarkable trailblazers of Houston. Eldorado Ballroom at Project Row Houses, 2310 Elgin St. 1 p.m.

L.O.A.F. Thanksgiving Meet and Greet/Social

Join Lesbians Over Age Fifty (L.O.A.F.) for a Thanksgiving meet and greet at Star Pizza. Enjoy salad, pizza, and dessert in the large downstairs area off Shepherd. Please RSVP to [email protected] to ensure you have a place at the table. 2111 Norfolk. 2-4 p.m.

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Through May 27, 2024.

Countess Cabaret Starring Luann de Lesseps

Countess Luann de Lesseps—reality television star, author, actress, singer, and mother—brings her latest show, Countess Cabaret, to House of Blues Houston. 1204 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Monday, November 20

Transgender Day of Remembrance TV Memorial

The 5th annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial will air locally in Houston at 10 a.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. on the following Houston channels: Comcast 17, ATT U-Verse 99, Suddenlink 99, and Phonoscope 96. It will be available to stream live at hmstv.org/hms-live/

Reign in Paradise

The Mahogany Project and Save Our Sisters United invite the community to come together for the Reign in Paradise event paying tribute to and honoring our trans siblings whose lives were tragically taken. The Mahogany Project Center, 9896 Bissonnet St. Suite 550. 12 p.m.

