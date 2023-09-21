30 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Hilton Houston Westchase was the venue for the 2023 Transgender Unity Banquet. The hosts for the evening were Brandon Mack and Dylan Forbis, and speakers included Kris Winters, who read their original poetry; Dr. Lulu, a queer Nigerian-born, board-certified pediatrician and mom of a transgender young adult daughter; and Dr. Cody Pike, the first transgender and nonbinary Harris Health System trustee.

The Houston Transgender Unity Banquet is presented by the Houston Transgender Unity Committee (HTUC) and has become the largest Transgender Community event held in Houston each year. The Banquet raises money for scholarships, Houston Pride activities, Houston DOR, annual recognition awards, and small grants.