Out At The Ballet Season Opener A Midsummer Night’s Dream

September 15, 2023

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartSeptember 21, 2023
The Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine hosted an Out at the Ballet reception for queer dance lovers and friends to celebrate the Ballet’s season-opener, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Out at the Ballet is a special LGBTQ night during select Houston Ballet performances that includes discounts on tickets, along with a complimentary drink voucher and access to a reserved area before the show and during intermission.

