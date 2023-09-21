Photos
Out At The Ballet Season Opener A Midsummer Night’s Dream
September 15, 2023
The Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine hosted an Out at the Ballet reception for queer dance lovers and friends to celebrate the Ballet’s season-opener, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Out at the Ballet is a special LGBTQ night during select Houston Ballet performances that includes discounts on tickets, along with a complimentary drink voucher and access to a reserved area before the show and during intermission.
