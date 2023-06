Lambda Legal’s Equality’s Night Out event celebrated 50 years of fighting for LGBTQ rights and people living with HIV. The cocktail-and-hors d’oeuvres gathering at Ronin Harrisburg also introduced Shelly Skeen as the organization’s new South-Central Region director.

Since 1973, Lambda Legal’s lawyers have won precedent-setting civil-rights cases advancing marriage equality, gender identity, and healthcare access.