New Pride Month Beer Benefiting Montrose Grace Place

Rye’d With Pride, a goldenrod-colored Rye India Pale Lager, is a refreshing summer beer with a twist. Clocking in at 6.0% ABV and 35 IBU, it features delightful orange citrus-forward notes achieved through the generous use of Centennial, Idaho 7, and El Dorado hops. Additionally, the beer boasts undertones of Juicy Fruit gum and spice from the rye, adding a distinct and memorable character.

“We wanted a crushable summer lager perfect for the sweltering Houston summer while also having a unique character that folks will remember,” Chynoweth said. “Pride, we believe, is not only about living true to your truest self but also giving back and helping lay the groundwork so that future LGBTQ+ generations can thrive in a world without persecution.” By choosing Montrose Grace Place as the beneficiary, CounterCommon and HTownBeerGuys aim to contribute to the cause of helping area youth experiencing homelessness. Montrose Grace Place, since its establishment in 2010, has made a significant impact by providing a nurturing and LGBTQ+ affirming environment for over 1,500 at-risk individuals aged 13 to 24, serving them more than 10,000 meals in the process.

Courtney Sellers, the executive director of Montrose Grace Place, expressed her excitement at the opportunity saying, “The fact that we will be able to share our mission of empowering youth of all genders and sexualities experiencing homelessness with a brand new audience will be a game changer for our non-profit. It’s a bonus that we can reach new folks over delicious craft beer and mouth-watering bites.” The collaboration not only benefits the non-profit financially but also raises awareness among beer enthusiasts in the Bellaire area.

The distinctive flavors of Rye’d With Pride are best paired with CounterCommon’s Wedge Salad, featuring potent blue cheese, or their popular Philagogi Cheesesteak.

Jaime Robles, the CEO and co-founder of CounterCommon, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with like-minded individuals, Brett and Cole. “We are so excited to partner with kindred beer spirits like Brett and Cole,” Robles said. “Not only have we made a tasty brew for Bellaire beer lovers, but we’re also able to support a cause that can be so essential to young people in need.”

Make sure to mark your calendars for the release of Rye’d With Pride on June 3 and join CounterCommon and HTownBeerGuys in their commitment to celebrating Pride Month while supporting a worthy cause. Together, we can create a more inclusive and accepting world for all.

WHAT: Rye’d With Pride with proceeds benefiting the non-profit Montrose Grace Place

WHEN: Saturday, June 3, at noon

WHERE: the CounterCommon taproom, 5413 Bellaire Blvd.

INFO: countercommon.com