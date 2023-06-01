Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 1 – June 4, 2023

Thursday, June 1

Pride Month Beer Release

Frost Town Brewing is releasing the first two of their Pride Month brews. Each beer is created by an LGBTQ-identifying staff member and benefits a different community non-profit: Cherry Crumble Dunkel supports Open Gate, and Blueberry Lemonade Ale supports Tony’s Place. 100 N. Jackson St. 5:00 p.m.

Pride Trivia

Kick off Pride Month with Pride Trivia hosted by Iris Seymour at Social Beer Garden HTX. 7 p.m.

Wicked

Visit the Hobby Center for one of Broadway’s most popular musicals. Through July 2, with tickets available online. Come for another peek into the world of Oz. 7:30 p.m.

Show of Shows at KIKI Houston

Experience the electrifying extravaganza at KIKI’s Show of Shows with performances by Houston’s finest drag queens, hosted by the fabulous Nadine Hughes. Get ready for a night of non-stop entertainment and surprises. Every Thursday at 10 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Drag Wonderettes at Stages

Hit musical The Marvelous Wonderettes gets re-imagined as a high-drag performance, and offers a whole new view of how friendship can be truly marvelous. Directed by Mitchell Greco, Drag Wonderettes runs through July 2. Show times vary.

LGBTQ+ Senior Healthcare Seminar

Join the Montrose Center for a free seminar with complimentary breakfast and lunch for a variety of presentations on topics of interest to the LGBTQ community, especially those interested in senior healthcare for themselves, community, or loved ones. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

MillerKnoll Pride Auction

MillerKnoll will host a Pride Event featuring an auction and raffle of their custom furniture pieces at the Montrose Center. The company will donate a $2500 match to the Montrose Center. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Divergence Out at the Ballet

Out at the Ballet night is back for Divergence. Join the Houston Ballet and OutSmart magazine for this mixed repertory program with three ballets, including a world premiere from Tony-award-winning choreographer Justin Peck. Out at the Ballet includes a private reception one hour before the show and during intermission, a complimentary drink, and 25% off Orchestra and Grand Tier level tickets. All are welcome. 7:30 p.m.

Torera

Developed as part of the Alley Theatre’s new-plays festival, Torera follows Elena Ramírez as she enters the male-dominated world of bull fighting. When she discovers she’s up to beat even the most accomplished toreros, she has to make a decision between accepting society’s limits and breaking boundaries. Through June 4. 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

West U Pride Ride

Join Trek Houston for a Pride Ride through West University and keep an eye out for other pride rides in the area starting at Washington on the Brazos. There will be snacks, drinks, and free goodies for you and your bike. 9 a.m.

Rye’d with Pride Release

CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen will release its latest collaborative craft beer, Rye’d With Pride, created alongside Brett and Cole Chynoweth from Bayou City beer bloggers HTownBeerGuys. Rye’d With Pride will be released at the CounterCommon taproom. The brewpub will pour the limited edition beer throughout June, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit Montrose Grace Place. 12 p.m.

Pride Bingo

Join First Christian Church in Katy for a supersized bingo to celebrate Pride, with four drag performers making it a night to remember. The event fundraises for the church’s Transparent Closet, a free clothing boutique designed for trans and exploring youth, and the creation of a youth safe space. Tickets are available online. 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Pride Market

Celebrate Pride with Pride Houston at the official Pride Market hosted at Karbach Brewery. Enjoy DJs, food trucks, performances, giveaways, contests, plenty of beer, and a market of vendors showcasing their businesses and organizations to the Houston Pride community. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

St. Paul’s Pride Picnic

Join St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for their annual indoor Pride Picnic. Enjoy boxed lunches, photo booths, and art activities to make banners for the Pride Parade. There will be awards for best dressed couple, best dressed family, PRIDE Spirit Award, and more. The event has a suggested donation. Sign up for the picnic online in advance. 12-2 p.m.

Out for Education’s Loud & Proud Pride Trivia

Celebrate Pride Month with trivia at BUDDY’S, with five rounds with team prizes each round. Teams have a six person maximum, and the team fee is $75. Funds benefit Out for Education and LGBTQIA+ students. There will also be silent auction items and Jell-O shots benefitting scholarships for the LGBTQIA+ community. 2-5 p.m.

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Come to The Ballroom at Tanglewood for a free LGBTQIA+ youth prom hosted by the Montrose Center. The event is free for youth ages 13-20 and benefits Hatch Youth. Hatch Youth supporters are invited to an adult reception upstairs for a donation of $50 from 7-9 p.m. There will be free on-site hair and makeup help from professionals for youth attendees from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dress in drag, costume, business casual, or your fanciest prom attire. RSVP is required. 7-11 p.m.

