Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 25 – 28, 2023

Thursday, May 25

Drag Bingo

Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce partners with chamber member Eureka Heights for Drag Bingo hosted by Miss Gay Southwest America, Dessie Love-Blake. The game is free to play, with a chance to win plenty of prizes. Four chamber member businesses will also be hosted in the taproom for attendees to learn more about. 7–8:30 p.m.

Divergence

The Houston Ballet presents a trio of performances: Angular Momentum, which pays homage to Space City architecture; and Divergence, returning to the stage as a complete work for the first time since 2012. A new work by choreographer Justin Peck, the mind behind Golden Globe winner West Side Story, will also make its premiere. Mark your calendar for the June 2 OUT at the Ballet performance, with a 25% discount on orchestra-level seats.

Rent: The Musical [email protected]

Theatre Under The Stars presents Rent, winner of a Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Check out our stories about the director, choreographer, and one of the stars. After the show, enjoy the [email protected] reception, where LGBTQ musical theater fans can enjoy a night of live music, free bites, and drink specials hosted by Regina Thorne-DuBois. 7:30 p.m.

Show of Shows at KIKI Houston

Experience the electrifying extravaganza at KIKI’s Show of Shows with performances by Houston’s finest drag queens, hosted by the fabulous Nadine Hughes. Get ready for a night of non-stop entertainment and surprises. Every Thursday at 10 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Social for Trans Men of Color

Join Save Our Sons and Brothers (read the article here), a social event for trans men of color hosted at the Montrose Center. Connect with other trans men of color through casual discussion and games. 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Torera

Developed as part of the Alley Theatre’s new-plays festival, Torera follows Elena Ramírez as she enters the male-dominated world of bull fighting. When she discovers she’s up to beat even the most accomplished toreros, she has to make a decision between accepting society’s limits and breaking boundaries. Through June 4. 8 p.m.

Coyote Queer

Pearl Bar Houston presents Coyote Queer, with Jasmine, Kelzz, Lucky De Vil, Alpha Good Girl, and DJ Raqqcity. $10 cover after 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Period Packing Party

Join The Feminist Work Group, a group of Houston-area feminists, at the Montrose Center to help pack and distribute menstrual supplies for people experiencing homelessness in the downtown area. 6–8 p.m.

Drag Wonderettes at Stages

Hit musical The Marvelous Wonderettes gets re-imagined as a high-drag performance, and offers a whole new view of how friendship can be truly marvelous. Directed by Mitchell Greco, Drag Wonderettes runs through July 2. Show times vary.

Memorial Day Ranch Pride Weekend

Rainbow Ranch, an LGBTQ campground in central Texas on Lake Limestone, is celebrating Memorial Day all weekend. Have a weekend getaway with a pool party, golf cart Pride parade, and a rainbow costume party on Saturday.

Sunday, May 28

Our Stories Belong

Visit the Montrose Center for Our Stories Belong: A Rainbow Storytime for All of Houston’s Kids. Hosted by Brave Little Company, Holocaust Museum Houston, and the Montrose Center, Our Stories Belong is a free in-person book club with creative activities for kids ages 5 to 10. The books selected celebrate characters who creatively challenge expectations and find joy in embracing their own identities. 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Memorial Day Drag Brunch

Don your stars and stripes for Sunday Service Drag Brunch, hosted by Blackberri, at ReBar Houston. All ages are welcome. Showtimes at 12, 2, and 4 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)