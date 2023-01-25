Front Page A&EPhotos

Empire of the Royal Sovereign Imperial Court of the Single Star Coronation XXXVIII at Houston Marriott North

January, 14 2023

Empire of the Royal Sovereign Imperial Court of the Single Star welcomed nearly 200 guests from around the country as they celebrated the reign of Emperor XXXVII Landon J. Fatale and Empress XXXVII Ivanna Hyde Cupcake. Their year-long fundraising efforts will benefit the local Houston community. The event was also the official introduction and coronation of the new monarchs, Emperor XXXVIII Geary B. Whitney and Empress XXXVIII Alexa Bouvier.

