Obituary Notice

Dr. Peggy (Rudd) Thorne

Peggy Rudd, a founder of Houston’s Tau Chi chapter of Tri-Ess, passed away on January 8, 2023 at age 89. Her memorial service will be Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2pm, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home; 13001 Katy Fwy Houston, TX. She will be laid to rest in Memorial Oaks Cemetery next to her beloved Melvin Thorne.

Peggy was an author, teacher, mentor, counselor, gender expert, organizer, and relationship advocate. She and her husband Mel were nationally recognized leaders in helping crossdressers and their spouses. They loved and supported Tri-Ess, founded Dignity Cruises, and supported the SPICE conference, which Peggy directed for several years.

Peggy and Mel gave a scholarship award annually at the Houston Transgender Unity Banquet to a deserving LGBT person, for study in Psychology and related fields toward research and care of LGBT people. Peggy’s prior years as a teacher and activist in her church were also devoted to outreach and educating others.

Peggy authored five books beginning with “My Husband Wears My Clothes”, from 1989 to 1998. Her books focused on helping crossdressers and spouses deal with their issues. She and Mel educated therapists, clergy, and medical and aesthetic professionals.

Peggy knew no prejudice and envisioned a world where there was none, and spent all her available energies to move closer to that goal. In recognition of these efforts, Houston mayor Lee Brown declared April 17, 2001 ”Peggy Thorne Day” for her work in fostering unity in the City of Houston.

Memorials to: Alz.org, TriEss.org, and OutForEducation.org — each would be most appreciated. For more information on crossdressing in Houston, please visit the Tau-Chi.org web site.